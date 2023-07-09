Harry Styles became the latest artist to be hit with a flying object while on stage Saturday night.

Apparently thrown by a concertgoer, the unidentified item left the “As It Was” singer wincing and holding his face in pain before continuing to walk offstage between songs after performing in Vienna, Austria.

The incident ranks Styles as part a growing, troubling trend of performers being hit with flying objects while on stage, a list that also includes Drake, Bebe Rexha and Kelsea Ballerini.

Caught on camera from several angles by fans in the audience, Styles can be see walking offstage wearing a sequined, unbuttoned vest when an object hit him dead-on in the face. He opened his mouth, visibly in pain, and doubled over while holding his hand up to the point of impact for about three seconds. He then continued to walk offstage.

The clearest angle of the moment was shared on Instagram via harryloustan1. Watch it below.

Most recently, Drake was also subject to a thrown object during a show on Wednesday night when a fan threw a phone during the rapper’s “It’s All a Blur” tour in Chicago. The Canadian star brushed it off without singling out the culprit.

The same cannot be said of Bebe Rexha. After she was struck in the face with a phone on June 18, the pop star was left cut and bruised. She was taken to the local hospital and required three stitches. A 27-year-old concertgoer was then arrested and charged with assault after allegedly throwing the phone at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City.

A representative for Styles did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.