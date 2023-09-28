Country music’s biggest stars are stepping out for the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards.

The event, which is being held at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, is the first country music awards show where winners are chosen entirely by fans. There will also be two honorary awards presented Thursday night; Wynonna Judd will receive the Country Champion Award, while Tony Keith will receive the Country Icon Award.

Little Big Town will serve as hosts and will also perform. Others slated to hit the stage include Keith, Judd, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini.

The show will air Thursday night on NBC and Peacock (click here for all tune-in options, as well as how to watch the “Backstage Live” show).

And check out all the People’s Choice Country Awards red carpet arrivals below.