People’s Choice Country Awards Red Carpet — See the Star-Studded Arrivals (Photos)

See who’s making a grand entrance at the Grand Ole Opry

Chris Young, Mickey Guyton, Kristin Cavallari, Kelsie Ballerini at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards (Getty Images)

Country music’s biggest stars are stepping out for the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards.

The event, which is being held at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, is the first country music awards show where winners are chosen entirely by fans. There will also be two honorary awards presented Thursday night; Wynonna Judd will receive the Country Champion Award, while Tony Keith will receive the Country Icon Award.

Little Big Town will serve as hosts and will also perform. Others slated to hit the stage include Keith, Judd, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini.

The show will air Thursday night on NBC and Peacock (click here for all tune-in options, as well as how to watch the “Backstage Live” show).

And check out all the People’s Choice Country Awards red carpet arrivals below.

(Getty Images)

Toby Keith and Tricia Lucus

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Philip Sweet of Little Big Town

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Wynonna Judd

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Chris Young

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

HARDY and Lainey Wilson

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Kane Brown

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Kristin Cavallari

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Alana Springsteen

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Priscilla Block

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Mickey Guyton

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Gabby Barrett

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Hillary Scott

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Hannah Brown

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Jason Tartick

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Carly Pearce

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Caden McGuire

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Josh Ross

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Tenille Arts

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Chuck Wicks and Natalie Stovall

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Tony Evans Jr.

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Chase Matthew

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Meghan Patrick

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Jesslee

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Caitlynne Curtis

(Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Thomas Mac

