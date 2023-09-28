Country music’s biggest stars are stepping out for the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards.
The event, which is being held at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, is the first country music awards show where winners are chosen entirely by fans. There will also be two honorary awards presented Thursday night; Wynonna Judd will receive the Country Champion Award, while Tony Keith will receive the Country Icon Award.
Little Big Town will serve as hosts and will also perform. Others slated to hit the stage include Keith, Judd, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini.
The show will air Thursday night on NBC and Peacock (click here for all tune-in options, as well as how to watch the “Backstage Live” show).
And check out all the People’s Choice Country Awards red carpet arrivals below.
Toby Keith and Tricia Lucus
Kelsea Ballerini
Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town
Philip Sweet of Little Big Town
Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town
Wynonna Judd
Chris Young
T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne
HARDY and Lainey Wilson
Kane Brown
Kristin Cavallari
Alana Springsteen
Priscilla Block
Mickey Guyton
Gabby Barrett
Hillary Scott
Hannah Brown
Jason Tartick
Carly Pearce
Caden McGuire
Josh Ross
Tenille Arts
Chuck Wicks and Natalie Stovall
Tony Evans Jr.
Chase Matthew
Meghan Patrick
Jesslee
Caitlynne Curtis
Thomas Mac
