The 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards will recognize the biggest and best country music has to offer, chosen entirely by the fans across various categories. Several honorary awards will also be bestowed during the ceremony.

The inaugural awards show feature performances from some of country’s biggest names, including Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown and more.

Here’s how you can tune into all the action from Nashville’s Grande Ole Opry House Thursday night.

What time do the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards start?

The 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards will air Thursday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Is the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards on TV or Streaming?

Both! The 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards will air on NBC and stream on Peacock at the same time, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Who’s hosting?

Country music group Little Big Town serves as hosts for the inaugural awards show.

The People’s Choice Country Awards is produced by Den of Thieves. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski will executive produce, along with RAC Clark as executive producer and showrunner.

Watch the People’s Choice Country Awards livestream

The People’s Choice Country Awards will be streamed on Peacock.

The “Backstage Live: People’s Choice Country Awards” livestream will air on Peacock, PCA Twitter, NBC Twitter/Facebook/YouTube, TODAY All Day/Twitter, E! News Twitter/Facebook/YouTube/E! Online, Access Twitter/YouTube, and Circle social platforms, bringing red carpet arrivals, backstage chats and everything behind-the-scenes to fans at home.

Chuck Wicks and Natalie Stovall will host “Backstage Live: People’s Choice Country Awards.”

You can check out the livestream below:

Who is presenting at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards?

Country music duo Brothers Osborne will present the Country Champion Award to Grammy Award-winning singer and performer Wynonna, and as previously announced, Blake Shelton will present the Country Icon Award to country legend Toby Keith.

Additional presenters will take the Grand Ole Opry House stage throughout the night to honor country music’s biggest stars, including Adam Doleac, Carly Pearce, Chris Young, Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett, Hunter Hayes, Jessie James Decker, Josh Ross, Kameron Marlowe, Kristin Cavallari, Lady A, Lauren Alaina, Leanne Morgan, Mickey Guyton, Nikki Garcia, Scotty McCreery and The War And Treaty.

Who is performing at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards?

The awards show will feature performances from Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Toby Keith and Wynonna.

Who is receiving special awards this year?

As mentioned above, Wynonna will receive the Country Champion Award, while Toby Keith will receive the Country Icon Award.

Can I still vote for the People’s Choice Country Awards?

Voting for the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards is now closed. You can see the full list of categories and nominees online here.