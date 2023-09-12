Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are teaming up for a new country music-focused docuseries in the works at Hulu.

“It’s all Country,” which will be hosted by Bryan, will spotlight impactful artists and memorable performances that have push the genre to new heights since its genesis. Bryan and Manning will executive produce the six-part docuseries, with a premiere date for the series forthcoming.

The official logline is as follows: “A premium, pop-culture-forward docuseries, ‘It’s All Country’ explores the hottest people, topics and moments in country music by examining the iconic songs and artists that changed the face of country music forever. Marking 100 years since the first country music record was made, the series highlights the cultural impact and memorable performers and performances that make country music an American and growing global sensation.”

“It’s all Country” is produced by Omaha Productions, NFL Films and Walt Disney Television Alternative.

The project marks the latest collaboration between Bryan and Manning as the duo was previously announced to co-host the 2023 CMA Awards in November after hosting the awards ceremony in 2022.

The series joins Hulu’s slate of unscripted shows, including Brooke Shields’ “Pretty Baby,” “God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty,” “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence,” “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” and “The Kardashians.”

In July, the streamer announced a new unscripted series centering on Wayne Brady and his family. The eight-episode series will center on Brady as he partners up with his ex-wife and business partner Mandie Taketa to run the duo’s production company, A Wayne & Mandie Creative, as well as coparent their 20-year-old daughter, Maile Brady.

Additionally, earlier this summer Hulu announced that Lisa Vanderpump would also bring her reality reign to the streamer in “Vanderpump Villa,” a reality show following the “hand-picked staff of … Vanderpump’s luxury French villa as they live and work together to navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests.”