“Goosebumps,” the Disney+ series based on R.L. Stine’s popular book series of the same name, has set a Friday the 13th premiere date for this fall.

The adaptation will launch Oct. 13 on both Disney+ and Hulu with the first five episodes of the series running as part of Disney+’s “Hallowstream” and Hulu’s “Huluween” celebrations.

Subsequent installments of the 10-episode series will release weekly. The first two episodes of “Goosebumps” will also air Oct. 13 on Freeform during its “31 Nights of Halloween” programming.

The show centers on a group of five high school friends who incidentally discover a sinister town secret regarding the death of a teenage boy named Harold Biddle. Three decades after Biddle passed away, the friends throw a Halloween party in his old house, prompting a new haunted reality to come to life. As the kids work together to save their town, they learn some chilling revelations about their own families along the way.

“R.L. Stine’s ‘Goosebumps’ franchise is a pop culture phenomenon that holds a special place in the hearts of people of all ages,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “We are delighted to bring this spooky new series to audiences everywhere in a big way on Disney+ and Hulu, which we hope will not only captivate new audiences with its elevated thrills and chills, but also lifelong fans nostalgic for the stories that are a staple of their generation.”

The Disney+ series stars Justin Long (“Barbarian”), Rachael Harris (“Lucifer”), Zack Morris (“EastEnders”), Isa Briones (“Star Trek: Picard”), Miles McKenna (“Guilty Party”), Ana Yi Puig (“Gossip Girl”) and Will Price (“The Equalizer”), among others.

Developed by Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman, EPs for the series include Stoller, Letterman, Hilary Winston, Neal H. Moritz, Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese, Pavun Shetty, Conor Welch, Scholastic Entertainment’s Caitlin Friedman, Erin O’Malley and Kevin Murphy. James Eagan and Nick Adams serve as co-executive producers.