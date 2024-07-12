Shania Twain to Host 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards

Country legend Shania Twain will host the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards this fall, NBCUniversal announced Friday.

The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” singer will helm the two-hour awards ceremony live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, which is set to air Thursday, Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT across NBC and Peacock.

An extension of the People’s Choice Awards, the 2024 ceremony will mark the second annual People’s Choice Country Awards after Little Big Town hosted the inaugural show last year.

The 2023 awards aired on Sept. 28, 2023 and featured performances from Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, Hardy, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd. At the ceremony, Judd was honored with the Country Champion Award, while Toby Keith was presented with the Country Icon Award. Honorees for the 2024 awards are unknown at this time.

“Country has some of the most passionate fans in music and us artists are so lucky to be supported in doing what we love,” Twain said in a statement. “I am honored to host an award show that celebrates these awesome fans. Get ready for an unforgettable show with lots of big hair, glamour, rhinestones, hats, boots and incredible performances. Giddy Up!”

Twain’s self-titled debut album was released in 1993, and she has since been nominated for 18 Grammys — and won five Grammy Awards — in her over three-decade long career.

“With a proven track record of creating music that stands the test of time, Shania is a beloved member of the country community,” NBCUniversal EVP of live events and specials Jen Neal said. “As we return to the Grand Ole Opry House, she is the perfect person to help us celebrate country’s finest.”

Produced by Den of Thieves, the “People’s Choice Country Awards” is executive produced by Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski, as well as RAC Clark, who serves as both an executive producer and showrunner.