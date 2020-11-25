What to Watch on Thanksgiving Weekend: TV Viewing Guide

With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country and public health officials encouraging scaled-back gatherings, we'll all have a lot more time to spend in front of the TV this Thanksgiving weekend. Below, see our comprehensive list of programs to watch and stream this weekend, from the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to comforting sitcom reruns.
Getty Images
The Macy's parade must go on, and NBC will broadcast the scaled-down, crowd-free “94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” starting at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
NBC
NBC will also air the 2020 edition of the "National Dog Show" immediately following the parade at 12 p.m.
Bravo
If you're missing the fun of cooking for a crowd this COVID-era Thanksgiving, Bravo will air a "Top Chef" marathon Thursday morning to help you get your fix.
NBC
For more lighthearted viewing, Comedy Central will be running "The Office" reruns all day, leading into a "Schitt's Creek" marathon starting at 8 p.m.
20th Century Fox
Freeform's annual "25 Days of Christmas" celebration doesn't get underway until December, but the network has been airing "Kickoff to Christmas" programming all month, with classics like "Home Alone"
and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
set to air on Thanksgiving Day. Check out the full schedule here
.
NBC
"Friends" has more than a few fan-favorite Thanksgiving episodes in its vault, and TBS will air all of them in a row starting Thursday at 1 p.m.
NBC
"SNL" fans can tune into the two-hour "A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special" at 9 p.m. on Thursday, when NBC will re-air some of the show's best Thanksgiving sketches.
HBO
HBO's recent adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates' "Between the World and Me" will be free to stream this weekend and will air on the linear network as part of HBO's free preview weekend.
Peacock
For the nostalgia-chasers, Peacock's "Saved By The Bell" reboot dropped all 10 episodes of its first season on Wednesday.
ABC
If you'd rather look ahead to the winter holidays, ABC will air the annual "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" special on Thursday at 9 p.m.