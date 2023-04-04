Over 100 popular films are leaving HBO Max at the end of the month, but luckily you have the whole month to stream them.

They include cinema classics like “Ben Hur,” the winningest film in Oscars history (tied with “Titanic” and “Avatar”, Gene Kelly’s “An American in Paris,” “Cabaret,” “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “Citizen Kane,” and “King Kong.”

Popular films like “The Bodyguard,” “Dumb & Dumber,” “Friday,” “The Fugitive,” “Interview with a Vampire,” “Menace II Society,” “Purple Rain,” “Se7en,” “Space Jam” and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” will stop streaming on April 30.

And many popular action franchises, including the “Bourne,” “Expendables,” and “Lethal Weapon” films, are leaving the service.

Here’s a full list of everything leaving HBO Max in April 2023.

Leaving April 2

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell, 2013

Leaving April 4

We’re The Millers, 2013 (HBO)

Leaving April 5

The Inside Story, 1948

Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)

Leaving April 11

Adult Swim Yule Log (aka The Fireplace)

Leaving April 12

About Face: Supermodels Then and Now, 2012 (HBO)

Leaving April 13

The Last Duel, 2021

Game Theory With Bomani Jones, Season 1

Leaving April 18

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

Leaving April 24

Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!, 2022

Leaving April 27

Malignant, 2021 (HBO)

Leaving April 30

47 Ronin, 2013 (HBO)

3 Godfathers, 1948

Accepted, 2006 (HBO)

The Adventures of Robin Hood, 1938

A Private War, 2018 (HBO)

An American in Paris, 1951

The American President, 1995

Any Given Sunday, 1999

Australia, 2008 (HBO)

Before I Fall, 2017 (HBO)

Ben-Hur, 1959

Black Legion, 1937

Blade, 1998

Blood Diamond, 2006

Blow Out, 1981 (HBO)

The Bodyguard, 1992

Boogie Nights, 1997

The Book of Eli, 2010

The Bourne Identity, 2002 (HBO)

The Bourne Supremacy, 2004 (HBO)

Bringing up Baby, 1938

Brothers By Blood, 2020 (HBO)

Cabaret, 1972

Caddyshack, 1980

Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)

Carefree, 1938

Car on a Hot Tin Roof, 1958

The Champ, 1979

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)

A Christmas Story, 1983

Citizen Kane, 1941

College, 2008 (HBO)

Colors, 1988 (HBO)

Confessions of a Nazi Spy, 1939

Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011

Creed, 2015

Creed II, 2018

A Damsel in Distress, 1937

Deep Blue Sea, 1999

Demolition Man, 1993

Designing Woman, 1957

Devil’s Due, 2014 (HBO)

Disturbing Behavior, 1998 (HBO)

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, 2002

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Dumb & Dumber, 1994

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003

Enter The Dragon, 1973

Escape Plan 2: Hades, 2018 (HBO)

The Expendables 2, 2012

The Expendables 3, 2014

The Expendables, 2010

Eyes Wide Shut, 1999

Fashions of 1934, 1934

Final Destination, 2002

Frailty, 2001 (HBO)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman, 1981 (HBO)

Friday, 1995

Frida, 2002 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

Generation Por Que?, 2021 (HBO)

Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993

Graffiti Bridge, 1990 (HBO)

The Great Gatsby, 2013

Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007

The Hangover Part II, 2011

The Hangover Part III, 2013

Happy Feet, 2006

Happy Feet Two, 2011

He’s Just Not That Into You, 2009

High Society, 1956

Hotel Rwanda, 2004 (HBO)

House Party, 1990

House Party 2, 1991

House Party 3, 1994

House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute, 2001

How the West Was Won, 1962

I Am Legend, 2007

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, 1988 (HBO)

Insomnia, 2002

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Jezebel, 1938

Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)

King Kong, 1933

La Boda De Rosa (Aka Rosa’s Wedding), 2020 (HBO)

Life Of Crime, 2013 (HBO)

Lethal Weapon, 1987

Lethal Weapon 2, 1989

Lethal Weapon 3, 1992

Lethal Weapon 4, 1998

Little Shop of Horrors, 1986

Little Women, 1949

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983

Magnum Force, 1973

The Man Who Came to Dinner, 1942

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World, 2003 (HBO)

Meet Me in St. Louis, 1944

Menace II Society, 1993

Misery, 1990

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005

Murder by Numbers, 2002

Murder In The First, 1995 (HBO)

The Music Man, 1962

Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935

My Life In Ruins, 2009 (HBO)

Navy Seals, 1990 (HBO)

The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)

Next Friday, 2000

Nightmare Alley, 2021

The Notebook, 2004

Nothing But Trouble, 1991 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eight, 2018

Once Upon A Time In Brooklyn, 2013 (HBO)

One For The Money, 2012 (HBO)

The Philadelphia Story, 1940

Para Rosa (Aka For Rosa), 2020 (HBO)

Point Break, 1991

Poltergeist, 1982

Purple Rain, 1984

The Queen, 2006 (HBO)

Race, 2016 (HBO)

Ready Player One, 2018

Red, 2010 (HBO)

The Replacements, 2000

Risky Business, 1983

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991

Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)

Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)

The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)

Safe, 2012 (HBO)

San Francisco, 1936

Se7en, 1995

Shaft, 1971

Shall We Dance, 1937

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

Shutter, 2010 (HBO)

Silent Hill: Revelation 3d, 2012 (HBO)

Sleeping With The Enemy, 1991 (HBO)

The Smurfs 2, 2013

The Smurfs (Movie), 2011

Snakes on a Plane, 2006

Something Borrowed, 2011 (HBO)

Space Jam, 1996

St. Elmo’s Fire, 1985

Stargate, 1994 (HBO)

A Star is Born, 1954

A Star is Born, 1976

The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)

Stuck On You, 2003 (HBO)

Superbad, 2007

Taxi Driver, 1976

Tenet, 2020

Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (HBO)

This Is the End, 2013

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

A Time to Kill, 1996

To Have and to Have Not, 1944

Top Hat, 1935

Training Day, 2001

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, 1948

Twilight Zone: The Movie, 1983 (HBO)

Twister, 1996

Unbroken, 2014 (HBO)

U.S. Marshals, 1998

The Unsinkable Molly Brown, 1964

The Vanishing Of Sidney Hall, 2017 (HBO)

Wag the Dog, 1997

The Wedding Singer, 1998

Westworld (Movie), 1973

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, 1962

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Where Eagles Dare, 1968

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, 1966

The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

The Wings of Eagles, 1957

The Witches of Eastwick, 1987

The Witches, 1990

True Crime, 1999 (HBO)

Wyatt Earp, 1994

You Got Served, 2004

You, Me And Dupree, 2006 (HBO)

Young Adult, 2021 (HBO)

You’ve Got Mail, 1998