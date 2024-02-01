As the first (and tied-for-longest) month of the year draws to a close, some fan favorites will be leaving Netflix to make room for the streamer’s new rotations and original slate. Notable films to prioritize before they leave Netflix include Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” – because just as the science fiction film departs the streamer on Leap Day, the new one will arrive in theaters March 1.

While “Chicken Run” remains, it would be fun to do a double feature with sequel “Dawn of the Nugget” released in December 2023. The first film leaves on Valentine’s Day.

Leaving at the end of the month in addition to “Dune” are “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl” starring a very young gymnastic Taylor Lautner, Olivia Wilde’s sophomore film “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Legends of the Fall,” the “Paul Blart” films, “She’s All That,” “She’s the Man” and “Stand By Me.”



Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February 2024:

Leaving 2/7/23

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Leaving 2/9/23

Prisoners

Leaving 2/10/23

Father Stu

Goosebumps

Leaving 2/14/23

Chicken Run

Prometheus

Real Steel

Leaving 2/19/23

Operation Finale

Leaving 2/23/23

Married at First Sight: Season 12

The Real World: Season 12

Leaving 2/26/23

19-2: Seasons 1-3

Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Leaving 2/27/23

American Pickers: Season 15

Leaving 2/28/23

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3

Morbius

Snowpiercer

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Leaving 2/29/23