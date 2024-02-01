Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix in February 2024

Last call for “Dune,” “Chicken Run” and “Morbius”

dune-zendaya-timothee-chalamet
Warner Bros.

As the first (and tied-for-longest) month of the year draws to a close, some fan favorites will be leaving Netflix to make room for the streamer’s new rotations and original slate. Notable films to prioritize before they leave Netflix include Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” – because just as the science fiction film departs the streamer on Leap Day, the new one will arrive in theaters March 1.

While “Chicken Run” remains, it would be fun to do a double feature with sequel “Dawn of the Nugget” released in December 2023. The first film leaves on Valentine’s Day. 

Leaving at the end of the month in addition to “Dune” are “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl” starring a very young gymnastic Taylor Lautner, Olivia Wilde’s sophomore film “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Legends of the Fall,” the “Paul Blart” films, “She’s All That,” “She’s the Man” and “Stand By Me.”

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in February 2024:

Obliterated
Read Next
'Obliterated' Canceled at Netflix After 1 Season

Leaving 2/7/23

  • MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Leaving 2/9/23

  • Prisoners

Leaving 2/10/23

  • Father Stu
  • Goosebumps

Leaving 2/14/23

  • Chicken Run
  • Prometheus
  • Real Steel

Leaving 2/19/23

  • Operation Finale

Leaving 2/23/23

  • Married at First Sight: Season 12
  • The Real World: Season 12

Leaving 2/26/23

  • 19-2: Seasons 1-3
  • Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2
  • Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Leaving 2/27/23

  • American Pickers: Season 15

Leaving 2/28/23

  • Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3
  • Morbius
  • Snowpiercer
  • The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Leaving 2/29/23

  • The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
  • Don’t Worry Darling
  • Dredd
  • Dune 
  • Good Boys 
  • Legends of the Fall
  • Lone Survivor
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
  • R.I.P.D.
  • She’s All That
  • She’s the Man
  • Stand by Me
Spider-Verse box office
Read Next
The 35 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now

Dessi Gomez

“Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles. Whenever she can, she will write about Taylor Swift. Before joining TheWrap in 2021, Dessi interned for the Arts News Desk at the Los Angeles Times. She also completed…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.