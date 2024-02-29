A new prestige drama series starring an Oscar-winning actress, a timely story about women and politics and Timothee Chalamet as Willy Wonka are just a few of the highlights for what’s new on Max in March.

Kate Winslet stars in the new satirical limited series “The Regime,” which premieres on HBO and Max on March 3 and follows a fictional authoritarian regime for a year. Then for something completely different, “The Girls on the Bus” is a new Max series based on the book of the same name that follows four female journalists chronicling a presidential election on the campaign trail. Carla Gugino and Melissa Benoist topline that Max original.

And if you didn’t catch “Wonka” in theaters, the sugary sweet musical hits Max on March 8, while A24’s Nicolas Cage film “Dream Scenario” is streaming on March 15.

March will also see a “Looney Tunes” switcheroo – 150 episodes of the classic cartoon will be leaving Max on March 1, but 150 other episodes will be added to the streaming service the same day.

Check out the full list of what’s new on Max in March 2024 below.

March 1

127 Hours (2010)

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)

Baby Mama (2008)

The Ballad of Lefty Brown (2017)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Bullet Head (2018)

Cabaret (1972)

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Deadpool (2016)

Dear White People (2014)

Dope (2015)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Farewell (2019)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Good Time (2017)

The Green Knight (2021)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Hot Air (2019)

King Kong (1933)

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Last Christmas (2019)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

Lean On Me (1989)

Leatherheads (2008)

Love Beats Rhymes (2017)

Me and Earl and The Dying Girl (2015)

Nine Lives (2016)

Observe and Report (2009)

Ocean’s 11 (1960)

Ocean’s Eight (2018)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

On Chesil Beach (2018)

Pulling Strings (2013)

Rambo (2008)

The Revenant (2016)

Royal Crackers, Season 2 (Adult Swim)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Selling The Hamptons, Season 2

She’s Out of My League (2010)

Shut In (2016)

Sinister (2012)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Son of Kong (1933)

Still Alice (2014)

Straight Outta Compton (2015)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

Yes Man (2008)

Zookeeper (2011)

March 3

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Angela Bassett (OWN)

The Regime (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV)

March 4

Rock the Block, Season 5 (HGTV)

Seeking Sister Wife, Season 5 (TLC)

Spring Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

Wardens of the North, Season 2 (Animal Planet)

March 5

A Revolution on Canvas (HBO Original)

March 6

My 600-Lb. Life, Season 12 (TLC)

On The Case with Paula Zahn, Season 27 (ID)

March 7

The Dog House: UK, Season 5 (Max Original)

March 8

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic: Grumpy’s Ginormous Adventure (Special)

Gold Rush: White Water (Discovery Channel)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break (Special)

Wonka (2024)

March 11

Lakefront Empire (HGTV)

March 12

7 Little Johnsons, Season 14 (TLC)

Fixer To Fabulous: Italiano (HGTV)

The Lionheart (HBO Original)

The Many Lives of Martha Stewart (CNN Original)

Wildcard Kitchen (Food Network)

March 13

Vacation (2015)

March 14

The Girls on the Bus (Max Original)

Justice, USA (Max Original)

March 15

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 10 (TLC)

Dream Scenario (2023) (A24)

Mini Beat Power Rockers, Season 1-4A (Discovery LATAM)

March 16

The Pioneer Woman, Season 36 (Food Network)

March 17

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Season 8 (TLC)

Mary Makes It Easy, Season 3 (Food Network)

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID)

March 19

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

March 21

Down Home Fab, Season 2 (HGTV)

House Hunters: All Stars (HGTV)

March 23

Design Goals (Magnolia Network)

March 25

Lethally Blonde (ID)

Mean Girl Murders, Season 2 (ID)

March 26

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

March 28

Ghost Adventures: Screaming Room, Season 3 (Discovery Channel)

March 29

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 47 (Food Network)

Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (HBO Original)

March 30

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen, Season 7 (Food Network)