The DC universe takes one giant leap forward with the release of “The Flash,” the long-in-the-works standalone superhero film that DC co-chief James Gunn called “one of the best superhero movies I’ve seen.” Starring Ezra Miller, the film brings together multiple DC worlds as The Flash races into the multiverse to change the past, crossing paths with Michael Keaton’s Batman from the Tim Burton films, a brand new Supergirl (played by Sasha Calle) and plenty more courtesy of some major cameos and surprises.

Right now, “The Flash” is playing exclusively in theaters. But you may be wondering, when is “The Flash” movie streaming on Max? All your questions answered below.

When Did “The Flash” Come Out?

The film was released exclusively in theaters on June 16.

When Is “The Flash” Streaming on Max?

Like all Warner Bros. films, “The Flash” will be streaming on Max (formerly HBO Max) after its exclusive theatrical window. A streaming release date has not yet been announced, but using other recent Warner Bros. releases as examples, we have a pretty good idea of when “The Flash” will be streaming.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” started streaming 67 days after it hit theaters. “Evil Dead Rise” started streaming 63 days after it opened in theaters. And “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” didn’t arrive on Max until 112 days after it hit theaters.

That means “The Flash” will almost certainly be streaming on Max sometime between Aug. 15 and Oct. 4, likely closer to that August date.

Before the Max streaming release date, “The Flash” will be available to rent on Digital.

Who Is in the Cast of “The Flash” Movie?

A spoiler-free cast list for “The Flash” is as follows:

Ezra Miller as Flash

Sasha Calle as Supergirl

Michael Keaton as Batman

Ben Affleck as Batman

Michael Shannon as General Zod

Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Barry’s father

Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Barry’s mother

Antje Traue as Faora-Ul

Is “The Flash” Movie Connected to the TV Show?

No, the film has no connection or crossover with the long-running CW TV series “The Flash,” which starred Grant Gustin.

Is “The Flash” Part of the Big DC Reboot?

Ezra Miller in The Flash (Warner Bros.)

Yes and no. “The Flash” was made under the previous regime, before James Gunn and Peter Safran were hired to reboot the entire DC universe, but Gunn and Safran have been supportive of the film and if it’s successful there’s a world in which “The Flash” franchise continues. But the first film in the rebooted DC universe will be James Gunn’s new Superman movie “Superman: Legacy,” which is set for release in July 2025. The first character introduced who’s part of the new DC universe will be Blue Beetle, played by Xolo Maridueña in the film set for release this August.

Are Other DC Movies Streaming on Max?

Boy are they. You can stream pretty much any DC movie you can think of on Max right now, from the Christopher Reeve “Superman” films to Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy to “Zack Snyder’s Justice League.”