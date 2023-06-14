Where to Stream Every DC Movie Right Now

Get ready to witness worlds collide in “The Flash”. Releasing on June 16th, the DC film hailed by James Gunn as one of the greatest superhero movies ever made finds Ezra Miller getting their own solo movie, complete with crossover into multiple eras of DC films in dream team-ups that we never thought were possible, such as bringing back Michael Keaton as Batman (and plenty more cameos). Given that “The Flash” is something of the ultimate DC movie, you may be wanting to watch some other DC movies in advance (or afterward). No worries, we’ve got you covered.

With “The Flash” racing onto screens, we’ve rounded up where you can stream all the live-action DC movies.

Streaming on Max

Warner Bros.

Max is going to be your one-stop home for everything DC-related. Literally. From the “DC Extended Universe” to the Michael Keaton-led “Batman” films, Max will have you covered in everything you need to see before “The Flash” and then some. Here are all the DC movies streaming on Max:

“Superman” (1978)

“Superman II” (1980)

“Superman III” (1983)

“Supergirl” (1984)

“Superman IV: The Quest for Peace” (1987)

“Batman” (1989)

“Batman Returns” (1992)

“Batman Forever” (1995)

“Batman & Robin” (1997)

“Batman Begins” (2005)

“Constantine” (2005)

“Superman Returns” (2006)

“The Dark Knight (2008)

“Watchmen” (2009)

“Green Lantern” (2011)

“The Dark Knight Rises” (2012)

“Man of Steel” (2013)

“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016)

“Suicide Squad (2016)

“Wonder Woman” (2017)

“Justice League” (2017)

“Aquaman” (2018)

“Shazam!” (2019)

“Joker” (2019)

“Birds of Prey” (2020)

“Wonder Woman 1984” (2020)

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021)

“The Suicide Squad” (2021)

“The Batman” (2022)

“Black Adam” (2022)

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” (2023)

How to Watch the DC Extended Universe in Order

Warner Bros.

Though timelines are a little murky (especially with “The Flash” introducing multiple timelines), here’s how to watch the entire slate of the “DC Extended Universe” films (i.e. the ones that take place in Zack Snyder’s interconnected universe) in chronological order:

“Wonder Woman” (2017)

“Wonder Woman 1984” (2020)

“Man of Steel” (2013)

“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016)

“Suicide Squad” (2016)

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (2021)

“Aquaman” (2018)

“Shazam!” (2019)

“Birds of Prey” (2020)

“The Suicide Squad” (2021)

“Black Adam” (2022)

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” (2023)

How to Watch Every Superman Movie in Order

If you’d like to watch the original Superman series (the first adaptations of DC comics) in order, then this section is for you. Though keep in mind that “Superman Returns” is an alternate sequel to “Superman II” that ignores the events of “Superman III” and “Superman IV: The Quest for Peace”.

“Superman” (1978)

“Superman II” (1980)

“Superman Returns” (2006)

“Superman III” (1983)

“Superman IV: The Quest for Peace” (1987)

How to Watch Every Batman Movie in Order

Michael Keaton was the Batman that kicked off the original series all the way back in 1989. Though he left the series after the second installment, he makes a long-awaited return to the role of the caped crusader in “The Flash”.

“Batman” (1989)

“Batman Returns” (1992)

“Batman Forever” (1995)

“Batman & Robin (1997)

How to Watch the Dark Knight Trilogy in Order

Famed director Christopher Nolan provided his take on the character of Batman for a trilogy of films that broke new ground in the world of comic book adaptations and went on to inspire “Man of Steel” as well as the creation of the “DC Extended Universe”