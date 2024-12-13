Where to Watch ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ and 10 More Rankin/Bass Christmas Specials

Every holiday season, we give thanks for Rankin/Bass, the team behind Christmas TV specials “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.” The production company formed by Arthur Rankin, Jr. and Jules Bass gave us both iconic stop-motion and traditional animated tales, becoming a pop culture touchstone for generations of kids.

Not all the specials, especially some of the lesser-known entries, are streaming this Christmas. But several are available to rent alone, and many more are being shown as part of Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas.” Here’s where you can revisit these childhood favorites:

Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer (CREDIT: Rankin/Bass)

The first and most beloved Rankin/Bass special is chock full of terrific songs, including “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and “We’re a Couple of Misfits,” and the cutest misfits of all time, including red-nosed Rudolph, and Hermey the elf, who’d rather be a dentist. Add in the dreaded Abominable Snowman, a singing snowman, and a whole island of misfit toys and this is a classic we can queue up any time.

It’s not streaming for free this year, although you can rent it online. But it will air as part of Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas,” including on Dec. 14 at 9:20 pm, Dec. 17 at 7:55 pm and Dec. 21 at 6:15 pm.

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1970)

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (CREDIT: Rankin/Bass)

This 1970 special is also based on a favorite holiday song: In it, we learn how Kris Kringle (Mickey Rooney) became Santa Claus, despite dealing with such villains as the Winter Warlock (Keenan Wynn) and Burgermeister Meisterburger (Paul Frees). Narrated by Fred Astaire, it features songs such as “Put One Foot in Front of the Other.”

Stream on Prime Video or catch as part of Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas.”

The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974)

The Year Without a Santa Claus (CREDIT: Rankin/Bass)

Mickey Rooney is back as Santa Claus, who decides to skip Christmas Eve since none of the world’s children seem to care about him anymore. However, the real stars of this special are rival brothers Snow Miser (aka “Mr. 10 Below’”) and Heat Miser (aka “Mr. One Hundred and One”), whose show-stopping duet is one of Rankin/Bass’s finest moments. Watch their big song here.

Stream on Philo.

Frosty the Snowman (1969)

Frosty the Snowman (CREDIT: Rankin/Bass)

Rankin/Bass didn’t just do stop-motion animation: This traditional, line-drawn tale (based on another Christmas song) finds the eponymous snowman (voiced by Jackie Vernon) coming to life and delighting a group of school kids who put that magic hat on his head. The song didn’t really have a villain — other than that traffic cop and the sun — so this special adds a failed magician (Billy De Wolfe) trying to grab Frosty’s hat for himself.

Stream on Hulu or Prime Video or catch during Freeform’s holiday movie marathon.

Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (CREDIT: Rankin/Bass)

Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (1976)

Frosty (Jackie Vernon) gets a wife named Crystal (Shelley Winters) in this follow-up to 1969’s “Frosty the Snowman,” which features Jack Frost (Paul Frees) as the bad guy. Andy Griffith takes over narration duties from Jimmy Durante. The show pops up briefly in 1998’s “Jack Frost” feature starring Michael Keaton.

Watch on AMC+, AMC+ on Prime Video and YouTube Premium.

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (1974)

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (CREDIT: Rankin/Bass)

Inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s poem from 1823, this tale focuses on a family of mice who have to convince Santa not to skip their town after their son says that the Jolly Old Soul doesn’t exist. The original song, “Even a Miracle Needs a Hand,” was later used in the “South Park” Season 4 episode, “A Very Crappy Christmas.”

Stream on AMC+ or rent online from Prime Video or Apple TV+.

The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus (1985)

The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus (CREDIT: Rankin/Bass)

Inspired by the book by “Wizard of Oz” author L. Frank Baum, this special tells the story of how an abandoned baby is found and raised by a group of fairies, nymphs and other immortal beings, invents toys and gift giving and eventually becomes Santa Claus.

Watch via AMC+, AMC+ on Prime Video and Dailymotion.

Jack Frost (1979)

Jack Frost (CREDIT: Rankin/Bass)

The immortal winter sprite (voiced here by Robert Morse), falls in love with a mortal woman and seeks to become human as well. And since there’s a groundhog named Pardon-Me-Pete (voiced by Buddy Hackett), this also works as a Groundhog Day movie.

Stream on Prime Video or Tubi

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976)

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (CREDIT: Rankin/Bass)

It’s up to Rudolph to save the Baby New Year when he goes missing in this sequel to the 1964 special. Naturally, that involves the help of Santa Claus, Ben Franklin, Papa Bear, Rumpelstiltskin and Prince Charming in this time-traveling adventure.

Stream on AMC+, Prime Video, YouTube Premium or Dailymotion.

The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

The Little Drummer Boy (CREDIT: Rankin/Bass)

This claymation special about yep, a little drummer boy who ends up playing for the newborn Jesus, was temporarily removed from circulation due to complaints about its portrayal of Arabic characters. As the AV Club described this adaptation, in which the orphaned boy hates all of humanity, as “a lot like ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas,’ … only with a Biblical foundation and not so much rhyming.”

Featuring the voices of Greer Garson, Jose Ferrer, Paul Frees and June Foray.

Stream on on Hulu of Prime Video

Nestor the Long-Eared Donkey (1977)

Nestor the Long-Eared Donkey (CREDIT: Rankin/Bass)

Yet another Rankin/Bass production based on a Christmas carol, although you may be less familiar with this other tune by “Rudolph” crooner Gene Autry. This misfit four-legged creature doesn’t end up saving Santa on Christmas Eve, but he does end up coming to the aid of Joseph and Mary as Jesus is about to be born in Bethlehem. Trigger warning: Animal mom death!

Watch with AMC+, AMC+ on Prime Video or Dailymotion.