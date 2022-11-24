Christmas isn’t tomorrow — unless you’re actually reading this on December 24, which is possible! — but it is practically here! And that means it’s time for the annual Whobilation of watching Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” once again.

Of course, in 2022, there are a couple versions of the holiday classic to choose from. There’s the original animated special, there’s Jim Carrey’s version and there’s Benedict Cumberbatch’s take on the grumpy character (though you’d be forgiven if you forgot that one existed). The story largely remains the same in each one: Grinch hates Christmas, Grinch decides to steal Christmas, Grinch has the best dog in the world (not necessarily material to the story, but worth noting), and Grinch eventually sees the error of his ways.

As Carrey’s Grinch himself says: It’s joyful and triumphant. So, we’ve rounded up where each one is streaming this holiday season. (Don’t ask us what you should wear though, can’t help you there).

Where Can I Watch the Original Animated Grinch?

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!,” the original animated TV special that premiered in 1966, is streaming on Peacock. Earlier this year, NBC streamer Peacock announced it would have an entire hub dedicated to streaming your favorite Hallmark Christmas movies. But, if you’re looking for something even more classic — and probably a whole lot more cynical, at least at first — check out this yuletide favorite.

You can also rent or buy this version digitally on Prime Video or YouTube.

Where Can I Watch Jim Carrey’s Grinch?

If you’re more into the live action version of the Grinch’s story — complete with Jim Carrey, Christine Baranski, Molly Shannon and more legends — then you’re going to want to head over to HBO Max or Hulu. The 2000 live-action “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” movie is streaming on both services.

You can also rent or buy this version digitally on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Redbox, Vudu, or Prime Video.

Where Can I Watch Benedict Cumberbatch’s Grinch?

The most recent version of the Grinch came in 2018, when “Doctor Strange” star Benedict Cumberbatch voiced the character for Illumination Entertainment’s “The Grinch.” This one’s a little bit harder to find on streaming, though you have a pretty good chance of catching it on TV. It’s part of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas programming this year.

If you’re hoping to stream it though, you’ll find it on FXNOW for free, or Hulu with a premium subscription. Otherwise, you can rent or buy the movie on demand on YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV, Redbox, Vudu, or Prime Video.