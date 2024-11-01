Here’s Freeform’s Full 25 Days of Christmas Schedule

Share on X (formerly Twitter)

Freeform’s 25 days of Christmas is back for another year just in time for the holidays.

Kicking off on Dec. 1, the lineup will include classics like the “Home Alone” movies, “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994), “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “The Santa Clause” franchise, both versions of “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Disney family-favorites will also broadcast throughout the month, including “Frozen,” the “Toy Story” films and “Disney’s A Christmas Carol,” while “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “Dashing Through the Snow” and “Santa’s Little Helper” make their Freeform debuts.

Here’s the full schedule for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas.

Sunday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m. – “Prep & Landing”

7:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmas”

9:00 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon A Christmas”

10:30 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You” – (Freeform Premiere)

12:30 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

2:35 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

4:15 p.m. – “Moana”

6:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”

9:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

11:55 p.m. – “Home Alone 3”

Monday, Dec. 2

7:00 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”

10:30 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

12:35 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

3:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”

5:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:00 a.m. – “Black Nativity”

Tuesday, Dec. 3

7:00 a.m. – “Black Nativity”

10:30 a.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”

1:10 p.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

3:10 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

5:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

7:55 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

9:55 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

12:00 a.m. – “Home Alone 3”

Wednesday, Dec. 4

7:00 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”

10:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

11:00 a.m. – “Home Alone” – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge

1:30 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

2:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

4:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

8:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

12:00 a.m. – “The Mistle-Tones”

Thursday, Dec. 5

7:00 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

10:30 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”

12:30 p.m. – ”Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

2:30 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

4:30 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:00 p.m. – “Frozen”

8:25 p.m. – “Frozen II”

10:30 p.m. – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

12:00 a.m. – “Holiday in Handcuffs”

Friday, Dec. 6

7:00 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”

8:00 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”

12:00 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

2:05 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

3:40 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

5:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2” Lost in New York”

10:55 p.m. – “Noelle”

1:00 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”

Saturday, Dec. 7

7:00 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”

9:10 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”

11:15 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”

1:20 p.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

3:25 p.m. – “Home Alone”

5:55 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:35 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

9:10 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

10:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:55 a.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

Sunday Dec. 8

7:00 a.m. – “The Family Man” (2000)

10:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”

12:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

2:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

4:30 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

5:35 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

6:10 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

7:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

9:55 p.m. – “Dashing Through the Snow” (2023) – (Freeform Premiere)

12:00 a.m. – “Santa’s Little Helper” (2015) – (Freeform Premiere)

Monday, Dec. 9

7:00 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

10:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

12:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

2:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

4:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

6:30 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

9:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

12:00 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

Tuesday, Dec. 10

7:00 a.m. – “Santa’s Little Helper” (2015)

10:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

12:00 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

2:00 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

4:30 p.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

6:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

8:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:00 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”

Wednesday, Dec. 11

7:00 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”

10:30 a.m. – “Cricket on the Hearth”

11:30 a.m. – “Jingle All the Way”

1:30 p.m. – “Jingle All the Way 2”

3:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)

Thursday, Dec. 12

7:00 a.m. – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” (1998)

10:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

11:00 a.m. – “Toy Story that Time Forgot”

11:30 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

1:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”

3:55 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

8:35 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

12:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Friday, Dec. 13

7:00 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”

9:05 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”

11:10 a.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

1:10 p.m. – “Toy Story” (Disney-Pixar)

3:10 p.m. – “Toy Story 2” (Disney-Pixar)

5:15 p.m. – “Toy Story 3” (Disney-Pixar)

7:45 p.m. – “Toy Story 4” (Disney-Pixar)

9:50 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:30 a.m. – “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

Saturday, Dec. 14

7:00 a.m. – “The Family Man” (2000)

10:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

12:00 p.m. – “Noelle”

2:05 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

4:05 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

6:45 p.m. – “Home Alone”

9:15 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

11:55 p.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”

Sunday, Dec. 15

7:00 a.m. – “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

8:30 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”

10:30 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:10 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

2:10 p.m. – “Home Alone”

4:40 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

7:20 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

11:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Monday, Dec. 16

7:00 a.m. – “Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You”

9:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”

11:05 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

1:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

3:35 p.m. – “Home Alone”

6:05 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

8:45 p.m. – “ Frosty the Snowman”

9:20 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

10:25 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

11:30 p.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

Tuesday, Dec. 17

7:00 a.m. – “Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws”

10:30 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

1:05 p.m. – “Home Alone”

3:35 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

6:15 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

7:20 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

7:55 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

9:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

12:00 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

Wednesday, Dec. 18

7:00 a.m. – “The Search for Santa Paws”

10:30 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

12:30 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

2:30 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

4:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

6:30 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

8:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

12:00 a.m. – “Black Nativity”

Thursday, Dec. 19

7:00 a.m. – “Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups”

10:30 a.m. – “Merry Madagascar”

11:00 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

1:05 p.m. – “Home Alone”

3:35 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

6:15 p.m. – “Dashing Through the Snow” (2023)

8:20 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

12:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Friday, Dec. 20

7:00 a.m. – “Merry Madagascar”

7:30 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

8:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause”

10:00 a.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

12:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

2:25 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

5:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”

7:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

10:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

12:00 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

Saturday, Dec. 21

7:00 a.m. – “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968)

7:30 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

9:30 a.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

11:30 a.m. – “Home Alone” – Freeform Pop’n Knowledge

2:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

4:35 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

5:40 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

6:15 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

7:20 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

9:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

11:55 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

Sunday, Dec. 22

7:00 a.m. – “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994)

9:35 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

11:40 a.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

1:20 p.m. – “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town”

2:25 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

3:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

4:05 p.m. – “Home Alone”

6:35 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

9:15 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

11:55 p.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

Monday, Dec. 23

7:00 a.m. – “The Preacher’s Wife”

9:30 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

11:35 a.m. – “Arthur Christmas”

1:40 p.m. – “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

2:10 p.m. – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

3:50 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

6:30 p.m. – “Home Alone”

9:00 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

11:40 p.m. – “Last Christmas”

Tuesday, Dec. 24

7:00 a.m. – “Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

10:30 a.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

1:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

3:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 2”

5:25 p.m. – “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause”

7:30 p.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

8:00 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

9:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

12:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

Wednesday, Dec. 25

7:00 a.m. – “Disney’s A Christmas Carol”

10:30 a.m. – “Frosty the Snowman”

11:00 a.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

2:00 p.m. – “The Santa Clause”

4:00 p.m. – “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

6:00 p.m. – “Home Alone”

8:25 p.m. – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

12:00 a.m. – “Christmas with the Kranks”