Super Nintendo World Gets Into the Christmas Spirit at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios is expanding its holiday offerings this year, with Super Nintendo World getting into the Christmas spirit alongside longtime favorites like Grinchmas and Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. These events are included in the price of admission and start on Friday, Nov. 29, running daily through Monday, Jan. 6, 2025.

Super Nintendo World “will welcome guests to celebrate the holidays in the Mushroom Kingdom alongside Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad. A tree adorned with a Super Star topper, festive wreath and two snowmen — one donning a red Mario hat and scarf and the other a green Luigi hat and scarf — will greet guests for a memorable photo op,” according to Tuesday’s press release.

Once inside the Mushroom Kingdom, “The spirit of the holidays will shine bright with themed décor. Plus, for the first time ever, guests will be able to enjoy an array of holiday merchandise at select retail locations and seasonal treats at Toadstool Cafe.”

The Super Nintendo World celebrations join Grinchmas, which takes place in the upper lot and includes live performances and a 65-foot-tall Christmas tree that curls in a classically Seussian way. Also: the photo op with the Grinch and his dog Max will return.

Meanwhile, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter will once again be decked out in Christmas decorations. There will also be holiday food at the Three Broomsticks and a projection show on Hogwarts Castle, which “will become a canvas of enchanting imagery, bringing to life the magic of the season.”

Additionally, Universal CityWalk “steps into the spirit and decks the halls with festive décor and a towering 40-foot-tall Christmas tree, adorned with over 200,000 sparkling LED lights.” There will also be live bands and DJ performances in addition to all of the decorations and other fun. Admission to CityWalk is free.

Universal Studios Hollywood’s yuletide fun runs from Nov. 29 to Jan. 6, 2025.