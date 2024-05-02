First Look at Universal’s Cutting-Edge Donkey Kong Ride in Epic Universe’s Super Nintendo World | Video

Mine-Cart Madness is part of the Donkey Kong Country expansion in the Super Nintendo area of Universal’s new park

Universal Orlando Resort continues to pull back the curtain on its highly anticipated new park Epic Universe, opening in 2025, and on Thursday they unveiled a first look at Super Nintendo World – including the brand new Donkey Kong Country.

Super Nintendo World is one of five themed lands in Epic Universe and is the third Super Nintendo-themed land to open at a Universal park. But whereas Universal Studios Hollywood and Japan both have Super Nintendo World, Epic Universe will stand out with the addition of Donkey Kong Country, a themed extension that includes the new attraction Mine-Cart Madness.

Per Universal, guests will hop into a mine cart and careen through the jungle to help Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong protect the coveted golden banana on this first-of-its-kind family coaster. Utilizing an unprecedented ride system, innovative technology and a unique coaster design, Mine-Cart Madness will send riders on a thrilling adventure where they will experience the jaw-dropping maneuvers that they’ve seen Donkey Kong and the mine carts perform in the video games – including getting blasted out of a barrel and seemingly jumping over gaps as they speed along a rickety track.

You can watch a first-look video of Donkey Kong Country above.

The area will also include a selection of tropical menu and merchandise offerings in the middle of the jungle – all inspired by the Donkey Kong Country video game franchise and its characters.

Epic Universe’s Super Nintendo World will also include the attractions Mario Kart: Bowser’s Castle — an AR-enhanced ride — and the family friendly Yoshi’s Adventure.

Set to open in 2025, Epic Universe is Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park alongside Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and the water-themed Volcano Bay.

The themed lands inside Epic Universe are How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World and Dark Universe.

An artist conceptual rendering of Donkey Kong Country in Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe (Universal Orlando)
Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

