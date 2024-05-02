Universal Orlando Resort continues to pull back the curtain on its highly anticipated new park Epic Universe, opening in 2025, and on Thursday they unveiled a first look at Super Nintendo World – including the brand new Donkey Kong Country.

Super Nintendo World is one of five themed lands in Epic Universe and is the third Super Nintendo-themed land to open at a Universal park. But whereas Universal Studios Hollywood and Japan both have Super Nintendo World, Epic Universe will stand out with the addition of Donkey Kong Country, a themed extension that includes the new attraction Mine-Cart Madness.

Per Universal, guests will hop into a mine cart and careen through the jungle to help Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong protect the coveted golden banana on this first-of-its-kind family coaster. Utilizing an unprecedented ride system, innovative technology and a unique coaster design, Mine-Cart Madness will send riders on a thrilling adventure where they will experience the jaw-dropping maneuvers that they’ve seen Donkey Kong and the mine carts perform in the video games – including getting blasted out of a barrel and seemingly jumping over gaps as they speed along a rickety track.

You can watch a first-look video of Donkey Kong Country above.

The area will also include a selection of tropical menu and merchandise offerings in the middle of the jungle – all inspired by the Donkey Kong Country video game franchise and its characters.

Epic Universe’s Super Nintendo World will also include the attractions Mario Kart: Bowser’s Castle — an AR-enhanced ride — and the family friendly Yoshi’s Adventure.

Set to open in 2025, Epic Universe is Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park alongside Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and the water-themed Volcano Bay.

The themed lands inside Epic Universe are How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World and Dark Universe.