Universal Orlando Resort is starting to pull back the curtain on its highly anticipated new theme park Epic Universe, opening in 2025. After an opening salvo that teased the five themed worlds that make up the park, it’s now time to take a closer look at How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk.

This themed land is based on the “How to Train Your Dragon” film franchise and boasts four attractions including a family roller coaster and a water ride. There are three animated “How to Train Your Dragon” movies in total, plus multiple TV shows, and a live-action adaptation of the first film is currently in production and set for release in June 2025.

Developed in partnership between Universal Creative and filmmakers from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk captures the “heart, humor and scale of the films within an authentic re-creation of the rugged, rocky world where raucous Vikings and rambunctious dragons live together in hilarious harmony.”

Guests enter the land to a lagoon flanked by two 40-foot-tall Viking statues, and Isle of Berk is packed with rolling hills and architecture with handcarved details. Here’s what guests can look forward to inside the land.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk Attractions

Hiccup’s Wing Gliders – On this family thrill coaster, Hiccup invites brave new Vikings to take a ride in his latest glider contraption – a winged flying machine that launches aspiring Dragon Riders into the sky for a dragon’s eye view of Berk. Guests will fly alongside Hiccup and Toothless and reach speeds up to 45 mph as they soar around the perimeter of Berk – and even through the lagoon – while experiencing firsthand what it’s like to fly on a dragon.

The Untrainable Dragon – Inspired by Universal Beijing Resort’s wildly successful “Untrainable” show, this dragon-filled live spectacular takes guests on an unforgettable journey with beloved characters Hiccup, Toothless, Gobber, and Astrid as they work together to solve the mystery of The Untrainable Dragon. This heartwarming story comes to life with captivating musical numbers, breathtaking sets and life-sized dragons soaring overhead.

Fyre Drill – Mischievous Viking twins Ruffnut and Tuffnut invite teams of Vikings to compete to outscore and out-soak each other on this wet-and-wild boat battle. Guests will board a colorful dragon-headed boat and blast water cannons at flame-like targets to practice putting out fires – a crucial skill to master when living with dragons.

Dragon Racer’s Rally – Berk’s new Vikings racers can practice aerobatic maneuvers and high-speed barrel rolls on two Viking-made dragon-riding trainers that reach heights of up to 67 feet in the air. Guests can control how “wild” or “mild” their experience will be as they perform high-flying, gravity-defying, swooping and soaring skills that are necessary to earn the accolades worthy of a true champion dragon racer.

Viking Training Camp – Junior Vikings will learn everything they need to know about dragons as they climb, slide and explore their way through this sprawling interactive adventure play camp – featuring a Viking agility course, a Toothless-themed teeter-totter, baby Gronckle dragon climbers and so much more.

Meet Hiccup and Toothless – Guests can visit the Haddock Paddock for an incredible meet-andgreet experience with heroic Dragon Rider, Hiccup, and pose for a photo with his friendly Night Fury, Toothless. Plus, throughout the day, guests may also encounter other familiar Vikings and dragons while exploring Berk.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk Epic Universe land concept rendering (Universal Orlando Resort)

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk Dining and Shops

Mead Hall – The beating heart of Berk and the village’s main gathering hall, Mead Hall is where guests can feast like a Viking and enjoy a savory menu featuring a variety of meats, fish, sandwiches and more along with a collection of meads and ciders.

Spit Fyre Grill – Overlooking the action of the Fyre Drill water attraction, Spit Fyre Grill is a quickservice dining location featuring delicious, hearty meals flame-seared by a helpful (unseen) dragon fry cook.

Hooligan’s Grog & Gruel – Guests can grab quick bites at this festive racing-themed food stand located in the Viking Camp.

And after a day of dragon training, guests can commemorate their lessons with an array of merchandise available at highly-themed shops like Viking Traders, How to Treat Your Dragon, Hiccup’s Work Shop, and Toothless’ Treasures.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk Epic Universe Village Plaza concept rendering (Universal Orlando Resort)

Set to open in 2025, Epic Universe is Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park alongside Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and the water-themed Volcano Bay.

The themed lands inside Epic Universe are How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World and Dark Universe.

Find more details about the park itself here and see more concept renderings of the How to Train Your Dragon land below.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk Epic Universe concept rendering (Universal Orlando Resort)