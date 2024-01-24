Universal’s Live-Action ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Rounds Out Cast

Julian Dennison (A24’s upcoming “Y2K,” “Deadpool 2”), Gabriel Howell (“Nightsleeper,” “Bodies”), Bronwyn James (“Wicked,’ “Masters of the Air”), and Harry Trevaldwyn (“The Bubble,” “Ten Percent”) have been cast as Fishlegs, Snotlout, Ruffnut, and Tuffnut in Universal Pictures’ live action adaptation of DreamWorks “Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon,” the studio announced on Wednesday.

They join Mason Thames and Nico Parker who are set to star as Hiccup and Astrid in this adaptation by the three-time Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois who returns to write, direct, and produce the newest entry in this iconic franchise.

Gerard Butler will reprise his role as Stoick the Vast and Nick Frost joins the franchise as Gobber the Belch.

The film will be produced by three-time Oscar nominee Marc Platt (“La La Land,” “Bridge of Spies”), Dean DeBlois and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (“2 Guns,” “Drive”). Vice President of Production Lexi Barta will oversee the film on behalf of the Studio.

The “How to Train Your Dragon” trilogy, inspired by Cressida Cowell’s book series, stands as a significant achievement for the animation studio founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg. It has earned a total of $1.6 billion worldwide and received three Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature, and won the Golden Globe award for “How to Train Your Dragon 2.”

“How to Train Your Dragon” tells the story of a young Viking with dreams of dragon hunting, who unexpectedly befriends a young dragon. As their friendship grows, the young Viking discovers that dragons are more than he initially believed.

The live-action “How to Train Your Dragon” will be released in theaters on June 13, 2025.

Dennison just wrapped a lead role in the Jonah Hill produced “Y2K” for A24 alongside Jaeden Martell and Rachel Zegler, which will release later this year. Dennison also stars as the front and center lead opposite Minnie Driver and Rhys Darby in the festival film “Uproar” which premiered at TIFF this past September. Dennison starred as a lead in the Legendary/Warner Bros franchise “Godzilla Vs. Kong” alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Brian Tyree Henry.

Howell will be seen this spring in BBC’s “Nightsleeper.” Howell was most recently seen in the highly acclaimed Netflix series “Bodies” as well as the 2022 film The Fence.

James can next be seen in the feature film adaptation of “Wicked” opposite Ariane Grande and Cynthia Erivo playing the role of “Shen Shen”, as well as in “Mickey17” for director Bong Joon Ho. Other recent credits include the Apple series “Masters of the Air” from Cary Fukanaga and “The Palace” from director Roman Polanski.

Trevaldwyn first broke out in Judd Apatow’s “The Bubble” for Netflix and his regular role in Amazon prime’s “Ten Percent.” Trevaldwyn played a lead role in indie feature – “Sweet Sue,” which has just been released in cinemas in the UK.

Dennison is repped by Link Entertainment, Stride Management, Red Rocket Actors and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein. Howell is repped by The BWH Agency. James is repped by Authentic Talent and Piers Nimmo Management. Trevaldwyn is repped by Isaac Storm United Agents.