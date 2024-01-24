Netflix Won’t Release Halle Berry Sci-Fi Film ‘The Mothership’

Netflix will not be releasing Halle Berry’s sci-fi adventure film “The Mothership,” TheWrap has learned.

Sources said Wednesday that the film’s lengthy post-production process and inability to finish was the streamer’s reason for not moving forward. Berry will next star in “The Union,” also on Netflix.

The decision was not taken lightly and there is still support for those who worked on the film, an insider with knowledge told TheWrap.

The film followed Berry’s character Sara one year after her husband’s disappearance. She and her children soon discover extraterrestrial activity underneath their house that might indicate where he’s gone.

“The Mothership” was touted in Netflix’s 2022 preview of new releases alongside the Ryan Gosling actioner “The Gray Man” and Guillermo del Toro’s animated feature “Pinocchio.”

The news came just a day after Netflix’s earnings call, wherein the company’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos championed their upcoming slate of titles.

“Fans really don’t care much about budgets or [release] windows,” the executive said. “They just want a movie that they love. They want a movie to make us cry, or make us laugh, or watching something great to talk about over dinner.”

Sarandos maintained that their original features “uniquely distinguish us” from Netflix’s competition. “We do not plan to change our strategy. Our mix is always going to be that blend of first window, second window and deep catalog. We think that formula works best to entertain the world,” he said.

Netflix said during earnings that they are not interested in linear assets, and Sarandos’ comments look to continue emphasizing the streaming platform first and not theatrical, a reported source of contention between him and former film chief Scott Stuber.

Sci-fi, genre and thriller original features remain on the service including “Fair Play,” “The Killer,” “Leave the World Behind” and “Rebel Moon.” The streamer has also released sci-fi and genre fare like “The Adam Project,” “Bird Box” and “The Mother.”

The InSneider initially broke the news.