Gerard Butler to Reprise His Role in Universal’s ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Live-Action Remake

Gerard Butler (“Den of Thieves,” “Fallen” Trilogy) is set to reprise his role as Stoick in Universal Pictures’ live-action adaptation of DreamWorks Animation’s “How To Train Your Dragon,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Three-time Oscar nominee Dean DeBlois, who co-directed the 2010 blockbuster hit with Chris Sanders, and directed both the sequel in 2014 and the threequel in 2019, will write, direct and produce this live-action offering.

Along with Butler, Mason Thames and Nico Parker are also set to star as Hiccup and Astrid.

The live-action adaptation will be released on June 13, 2025. ice President of Production Lexi Barta will oversee the film on behalf of the Studio.

The film will be produced by three-time Oscar nominee Marc Platt (“La La Land,” “Bridge of Spies”), Dean DeBlois and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (“2 Guns,” “Drive”).

The “How to Train Your Dragon” trilogy, inspired by Cressida Cowell’s book series, stands as a significant achievement for the animation studio founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg. It has earned a total of $1.6 billion worldwide and received three Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature, and won the Golden Globe award for “How to Train Your Dragon 2.”

“How to Train Your Dragon” tells the story of a young Viking with dreams of dragon hunting, who unexpectedly befriends a young dragon. As their friendship grows, the young Viking discovers that dragons are more than he initially believed.

