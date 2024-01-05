Palm Springs International Film Festival 2024 Red Carpet: DiCaprio, RDJ and Billie Eilish Strike a Pose | Photos

Lily Gladstone, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and more pose for cameras

Photos by Steve Granitz
The 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival kicked off on Thursday night and the stars came out in force, including a surprise appearance by Meryl Streep. Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone walked the red carpet for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Carey Mulligan was onhand to celebrate “Maestro,” the “Poor Things” ensemble of Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe made the trek and “Oppenheimer” stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. posed for cameras.

And yes, “Barbie” was well-represented. Not only were star/producer Margot Robbie and co-writer/director Greta Gerwig on the carpet, but Oscar hopefuls Billie Eilish and Finneas hit Palm Springs as their song “What Was I Made For” made the shortlist for Best Original Song.

Peruse TheWrap’s gallery of Palm Springs International Film Festival red carpet photos below, photographed by Steve Granitz.

Paul Giamatti, Martin Scorsese and Meryl Streep in Palm Springs
Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”, and Meryl Streep at PSIFF 2023
Photo by Steve Granitz

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”, and Actress Meryl Streep

Lily Gladstone & Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon” at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Lily Gladstone & Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Tiffany Chen & Robert Deniro, "Killers of the Flower Moon" at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Tiffany Chen & Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Yorgos Lanthimos & Emma Stone, “Poor Things” at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Yorgos Lanthimos & Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things” at the PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things” at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Cillian Murphy & Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Cillian Murphy & Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie” at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Greta Gerwig, “Barbie” at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, 'What Was I Made For?' from “Barbie” at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, ‘What Was I Made For?’ from “Barbie”

Billie Eilish, 'What Was I Made For?' from “Barbie” at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Billie Eilish, ‘What Was I Made For?’ from “Barbie”

Paul Giamatii, “The Holdovers” at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Paul Giamatii, “The Holdovers”

Sandra Oh, actress at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Actress Sandra Oh

Leslie Uggams and Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction” at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Leslie Uggams and Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction” at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple” at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin” and “The Color Purple” at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Colman Domingo, “Rustin” and “The Color Purple”

Eva Longoria, actress, at at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Actress and Director Eva Longoria

Lenny Kravitz at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Musician Lenny Kravitz

Udo Kier at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

Actor Udo Kier

Osage Tribe cast members, "Killers of the Flower Moon" at PSIFF 2024
Photo by Steve Granitz

(L-R) William Belleau, Tatanka Means, Yancey Redcorn, Janae Collins, Jillian Dion, Cara Jade Myers, Tantoo Cardinal, and Talee Redcorn, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

