The 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival kicked off on Thursday night and the stars came out in force, including a surprise appearance by Meryl Streep. Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone walked the red carpet for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Carey Mulligan was onhand to celebrate “Maestro,” the “Poor Things” ensemble of Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe made the trek and “Oppenheimer” stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. posed for cameras.

And yes, “Barbie” was well-represented. Not only were star/producer Margot Robbie and co-writer/director Greta Gerwig on the carpet, but Oscar hopefuls Billie Eilish and Finneas hit Palm Springs as their song “What Was I Made For” made the shortlist for Best Original Song.

Peruse TheWrap’s gallery of Palm Springs International Film Festival red carpet photos below, photographed by Steve Granitz.

Photo by Steve Granitz Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”, and Actress Meryl Streep

Photo by Steve Granitz Lily Gladstone & Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Photo by Steve Granitz Tiffany Chen & Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Photo by Steve Granitz Yorgos Lanthimos & Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Photo by Steve Granitz Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things” Photo by Steve Granitz Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Photo by Steve Granitz Cillian Murphy & Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Photo by Steve Granitz Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

Photo by Steve Granitz Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Photo by Steve Granitz Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”

Photo by Steve Granitz Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, ‘What Was I Made For?’ from “Barbie”

Photo by Steve Granitz Billie Eilish, ‘What Was I Made For?’ from “Barbie”

Photo by Steve Granitz Paul Giamatii, “The Holdovers”

Photo by Steve Granitz Actress Sandra Oh

Photo by Steve Granitz Leslie Uggams and Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Photo by Steve Granitz Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Photo by Steve Granitz Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Photo by Steve Granitz Colman Domingo, “Rustin” and “The Color Purple”

Photo by Steve Granitz Actress and Director Eva Longoria

Photo by Steve Granitz Musician Lenny Kravitz

Photo by Steve Granitz Actor Udo Kier