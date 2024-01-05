The 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival kicked off on Thursday night and the stars came out in force, including a surprise appearance by Meryl Streep. Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone walked the red carpet for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Carey Mulligan was onhand to celebrate “Maestro,” the “Poor Things” ensemble of Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe made the trek and “Oppenheimer” stars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. posed for cameras.
And yes, “Barbie” was well-represented. Not only were star/producer Margot Robbie and co-writer/director Greta Gerwig on the carpet, but Oscar hopefuls Billie Eilish and Finneas hit Palm Springs as their song “What Was I Made For” made the shortlist for Best Original Song.
Peruse TheWrap’s gallery of Palm Springs International Film Festival red carpet photos below, photographed by Steve Granitz.
Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”, and Actress Meryl Streep
Lily Gladstone & Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Tiffany Chen & Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Yorgos Lanthimos & Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”
Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”
Cillian Murphy & Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Margot Robbie, “Barbie”
Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”
Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, ‘What Was I Made For?’ from “Barbie”
Billie Eilish, ‘What Was I Made For?’ from “Barbie”
Paul Giamatii, “The Holdovers”
Actress Sandra Oh
Leslie Uggams and Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”
Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
Colman Domingo, “Rustin” and “The Color Purple”
Actress and Director Eva Longoria
Musician Lenny Kravitz
Actor Udo Kier
(L-R) William Belleau, Tatanka Means, Yancey Redcorn, Janae Collins, Jillian Dion, Cara Jade Myers, Tantoo Cardinal, and Talee Redcorn, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
