Universal Orlando Resort on Tuesday revealed a extensive first look at its highly anticipated new theme park Epic Universe, and this thing looks massive. Set to open in 2025, this is Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park alongside Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and the water-themed Volcano Bay.

While rumors have run rampant over the last few years, Universal finally confirmed the five themed lands inside Epic Universe as follows:

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic – Where guests will discover a different era of the wizarding world in an all-new land that blends 1920s wizarding Paris from Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Fantastic Beasts” films with the iconic British Ministry of Magic from the “Harry Potter” series.

Artist rendering of the entrance to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic at Epic Universe (Universal Orlando)

Additionally, Universal revealed details for the hub around which these lands spin off: Celestial Park. This is a themed land unto itself with its own attractions, restaurants and shops and is themed like a fantastical version of Central Park.

The land is rife with “acres of rolling gardens, chasing waterways and strolling pathways” and includes “lush living gardens nestled along shimmering waters surrounded by stunning architecture inspired by astronomical and mythological elements.”

Attractions inside Celestial Park include

Starfall Racers – A dual-launch racing coaster that sends guests rocketing through the skies aboard comets in a race to see who's the fastest of them all. Reaching speeds up to 62 mph and heights up to 133 feet along 5,000 feet of track, Starfall Racers will be Epic Universe's most thrilling coaster experience with unique maneuvers such as the "Celestial Spin," in which the two coaster vehicles perform an inverted crisscross while speeding through the air – creating an "out-of-this-world" adrenaline rush.

An array of unique dining experiences ranging from full-service restaurants to quick-service locations that offer something for every palate, including Atlantic – a full-service "surf and turf" restaurant set inside a Victorian aquarium complete with captivating views of Celestial Park and The Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant – where diners take a culinary journey across Asia as they enjoy authentic Chinese, Japanese and Thai fare in this full-service restaurant accented with neon dragons and ethereal lanterns. Additional "must-eat" locations within Celestial Park include The Oak & Star Tavern, where guests can enjoy savory barbecue, Pizza Moon, which will serve up a tasty menu featuring a variety of pizzas, and more.

Artist rendering of Celestial Park at Epic Universe (Universal Orlando)

Celestial Park also includes the Nintendo Super Star Store, Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets and seven acres of water.

And then located inside Epic Universe, at the end of Celestial Park, is Universal Helios Grand Hotel. Designed to transport guests “where the heavens and earth unite,” the hotel has 500 rooms and its own dedicated entrance into the park.

See more new images from Epic Universe below.

Artist rendering of Celestial Park overlook at Epic Universe (Universal Orlando)

Artist rendering of Celestial Park at Epic Universe (Universal Orlando)

Artist rendering of Starfall Racers in Celestial Park at Epic Universe (Universal Orlando)

Artist rendering of Constellation Carousel in Celestial Park at Epic Universe (Universal Orlando)

Artist rendering of Atlantic restaurant in Celestial Park at Epic Universe (Universal Orlando)

Artist rendering of Universal Helios Grand Hotel at Epic Universe (Universal Orlando)

Artist rendering of the entrance to Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe (Universal Orlando)

Artist rendering of entrance to How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk at Epic Universe (Universal Orlando)