All the New Netflix Christmas Movies in 2024

‘Tis the season for Christmas movies, and as always, there are a lot of new options to choose from. The good news is, the offerings over at Netflix are more manageable to get through.
The streamer has five new original Christmas movies releasing this year, releasing weekly leading up to the beginning of December. That means you’ll be able to have a steady early diet if you so choose or the entire Christmas month to catch up.
Here are the options you’ll have to choose from this year.
1. Meet Me Next Christmas
“Meet Me Next Christmas” is the first of the five films, and it released on Nov. 6.
Starring Christina Milian and Devale Ellis, the film centers on a woman who seemingly meets the love of her life at the airport. They agree to meet up one year later at the Pentatonix Christmas Eve show, but when she goes to buy her ticket, it’s sold out.
Determined to make it to that show, she hires a personal concierge to help her acquire a ticket. Love and holiday shenanigans follow.
2. Hot Frosty
“Hot Frosty” releases Nov. 13, and stars a familiar Christmas movie favorite: Lacey Chabert.
And yes, the title is very real and very direct. The movie is about a snowman chiseled to look like a hot man who comes to life thanks to an enchanted scarf, and woos the woman who gave it to him (all while trying to avoid becoming a puddle).
3. The Merry Gentleman
Think “Magic Mike” meets Christmas, and that’s what you’re getting with “The Merry Gentleman.”
Starring Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray, the story follows a former big-city dancer (Robertson) decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue in an effort to save her parents’ small-town performing venue. Among those dancers? Murray.
It hits Netflix on Nov. 20.
4. Our Little Secret
Yes, it seems “Pretty Little Liars” star Ian Harding has a penchant for projects that involve secrets. In this particular case, the secret is that he once dated — seriously enough to propose to — his potential future sister-in-law, played by Lindsay Lohan.
When they realize that they’re now dating siblings, they opt to hide it to hide it from the family, which is harder than it looks. “Our Little Secret” hits Netflix on Nov. 27.
5. That Christmas
Richard Curtis is responsible for one of the most beloved Christmas movies ever, “Love Actually.” Now he’s back with “That Christmas,” which is the final Netflix Christmas movie release this year, hitting the streamer on Dec. 4.
Based on his trilogy of children’s books, “That Christmas” centers on “a series of entwined tales about family and friends, love and loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!” It’s also animated, to give you that classic Christmas special feel.