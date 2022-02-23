Accio Harry Potter marathon!

Although USA and Syfy come in real handy around the holidays when they put on their Harry Potter movie marathons, the films are also streaming online year-round (and, of course, available to own outright)

And while the “Harry Potter” franchise came to a close in 2011 with the release of the final film, the movies continue to be a “feel-good” favorite while the Wizarding World story continues on in the ongoing “Fantastic Beasts” franchise, with the third film due for release in April.

So where are the Harry Potter movies streaming right now? The answer changes quite frequently, actually, as the streaming rights to the Warner Bros. franchise are in the midst of being shared between a couple of different services.

Below we’ve rounded up which “Harry Potter” and “Fantastic Beasts” movies are streaming where with the most up-to-date information.

Streaming on HBO Max

Warner Bros.

HBO Max is currently home to the entire “Harry Potter” franchise and is the exclusive streaming home of the first two “Fantastic Beasts” movies, which take place decades before the events of Potter but feature some familiar faces (like Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore). Additionally, HBO Max is the only place to stream the 20th anniversary “Harry Potter” reunion which features Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and other cast members and filmmakers reflecting on the experience of making the franchise.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001)

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002)

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004)

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005)

“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007)

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (2009)

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1” (2010)

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” (2011)

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2016)

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (2018)

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” (2021)

Streaming on Peacock

Warner Bros.

The “Harry Potter” movies are also currently streaming on Peacock thanks to the shared license agreement with NBCUniversal. This is also why you frequently see the “Harry Potter” films playing on networks like Syfy and USA. Peacock does not, however, have the “Fantastic Beasts” films available to stream.

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (2001)

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” (2002)

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004)

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005)

“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007)

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (2009)

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1” (2010)

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” (2011)

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (2016)

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (2018)