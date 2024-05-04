The award-winning anime series “My Hero Academia” Season 7 is back in session and Deku is ready to take on Shigaraki and All For One.

Written and illustrated by its creator Kōhei Horikoshi, “My Hero Academia” was adapted from its manga series and into an anime, which premiered in 2018. In the show, a young boy named Izuku Midoriya aspires to be a “Quirk” — a human with super powers. Initially possessing none of his own, he is gifted by the greatest hero power, All Might, after being the only person to stand up for and protect a friend during a tragic accident. His adventures continue when he joins a school that cultivates the next generation of heroes.

“My Hero Academia” Season 7 will be dubbed in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Season 7 of “My Hero Academia.”

When does “My Hero Academia” Season 7 come out?

The new season of “My Hero Academia” came out Friday, May 3.

Where is Season 7 of “My Hero Academia” streaming?

“My Hero Academia” Season 7 is streaming on Crunchyroll.

What is Season 7 of “My Hero Academia” about?

Here’s the official synopsis of “My Hero Academia” Season 7 below.

Society has crumbled, along with its faith in heroes, with the all-out battle causing great damage. With the heroes defeated, Shigaraki, All For One, and others plot their takeover. As the final battle draws near, Deku, along with his U.A. classmates and other heroes, including one from America, come together to face this onslaught. Will it be enough to restore peace?

Who is in the cast of “My Hero Academia” Season 7?

The Japanese voice cast of “My Hero Academia” Season 7 includes Daiki Yamashita as Izuku Midoriya, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Katsuki Bakugo, Ayane Sakura as Ochaco Uraraka, Kaito Ishikawa as Tenya Ida, Yuki Kaji as Shoto Todoroki, Toshiki Masuda as Eijiro Kirishima, Marina Inoue as Momo Yaoyorozu, Aoi Yuki as Tsuyu Asui, Ryo Hirohashi as Minoru Mineta, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Fumikage Tokoyami, Tasuku Hatanaka as Denki Kaminari, Kei Shindo as Kyoka Jiro, Eri Kitamura as Mina Ashido, Masakazu Nishida as Mezo Shoji, Kiyotaka Furushima as Hanta Sero, Kaori Nazuka as Toru Hagakure, Toru Nara as Rikido Sato, Kenta Miyake as All Might, Tetsu Inada as Endeavor, Yuichi Nakamura as Hawks, Junichi Suwabe as Shota Aizawa, Koki Uchiyama as Tomura Shigaraki, Hiro Shimono as Dabi, Misato Fukuen as Himiko Toga, Romi Park as Star and Stripe and Akio Otsuka as All For One.

The Japanese voice cast of “My Hero Academia” Season 7 includes Justin Briner as Izuku Midoriya, Clifford Chapin as Katsuki Bakugo, Luci Christian as Ochaco Uraraka, J. Michael Tatum as Tenya Ida, David Matranga as Shoto Todoroki, Justin Cook as Eijiro Kirishima, Colleen Clinkenbeard as Momo Yaoyorozu, Monica Rial as Tsuyu Asui, Brina Palencia as Minoru Mineta, Jesse James Grelle as Fumikage Tokoyami, Kyle Phillips as Denki Kaminari, Trina Nishimura as Kyoka Jiro, Caitlin Glass as Mina Ashido, Ian Sinclair as Mezo Shoji, Christopher Bevins as Hanta Sero, Felecia Angelle as Toru Hagakure, Cris George as Rikido Sato, Chris Sabat as All Might, Patrick Seitz as Endeavor, Zeno Robinson as Hawks, Christopher Wehkamp as Shota Aizawa, Eric Vale as Tomura Shigaraki, Jason Liebrecht as Dabi, Leah Clark as Himiko Toga, Natalie Van Sistine as Star and Stripe and John Swasey as All For One.

Watch the trailer