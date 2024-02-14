Sony’s spider-verse is expanding with “Madame Web,” bring brand new — well, at least for non-comic readers — spider-people to the screen. So, here’s what you need to know.

“Madame Web,” though based on characters first introduced in “Spider-Man” comics, isn’t actually connected to any of the Spider-Men we’ve seen on-screen so far. Taking place in 2003, in its own universe, the story follows Cassandra Webb, a paramedic who develops clairvoyance after a close call with death.

Upon getting her powers, she quickly learns that the lives of three young girls, played by Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor and Isabela Merced, are in danger. They’re being hunted by Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim), who has visions of his future death at their hands.

We won’t spoil you beyond that, but we will tell you how you can see the film for yourself.

When does “Madame Web” come out?

“Madame Web” officially hit theaters everywhere on Valentine’s Day.

Is “Madame Web” in theaters or streaming?

For now, “Madame Web” can only be seen in theaters. But, thanks to a new multi-year deal that kicked off in 2022, the Sony film will head to Netflix first for streaming after its theatrical run.

We’ll keep this space updated when an exact streaming date for the film is announced, but it’s usually at least six months after it hits theater, so keep an eye out this summer.

Is “Madame Web” connected to Spider-Man?

As we mentioned above, this film is not connected to any of the Spider-Men we’ve met on-screen so far. That said, Adam Scott does play Ben Parker in the film — yes, that Ben — and we do learn he’s just started dating someone new.

So, this is a universe in which Spider-Man, whoever he may be in this world, has not been born yet.

What do the “Madame Web” reviews say?

“Madame Web” currently stands at a 16% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on only 97 reviews. You can read TheWrap’s review of the film here.

Watch the trailer for “Madame Web”