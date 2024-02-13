In making any movie, a script often goes through changes from start to finish. But, according to “Madame Web” star Dakota Johnson, the script for Sony’s latest foray into the Spider-person universe saw more than just a few tweaks here and there.

Johnson stars in the new superhero film as Cassandra Webb, a young paramedic who develops clairvoyant powers after a brush with death while on the job. As she begins seeing the future, she sees that three young women she’s crossed paths with — Sydney Sweeney’s Julia Cornwall, Isabela Merced’s Anya Corazon and Celeste O’Connor’s Mattie Franklin — are all being hunted by a masked man (Tahar Rahim).

It’s unclear what the original story was going to be — the actress herself doesn’t even remember — but Johnson notes that the script she read when she signed onto the film is definitely not the script that made it to screens.

“There were drastic changes,” Johnson told TheWrap with a laugh. “And I can’t even tell you what they were.”

The bigger challenge in filming “Madame Web” came from the fact that Johnson’s character can see the future, because it meant filming multiple versions of one scene, with only small differences in the shots. According to Johnson, it increased the workload for everyone.

“It added so many different camera set-ups, like triple the amount of work,” she explained. “And it was very complex, and there’s only like minor differences between each version of the same scene, so it was like puzzle pieces, and really paying attention to what moment we’re in, and what angle we’re in, and continuity and things like that.”

The actress admitted that she definitely got lost a few times in trying to keep track of exactly what they were shooting, but director SJ Clarkson had her covered.

“I did. Yes, I did get very lost and SJ always knew exactly where we were, which was really incredible,” she said.

You can watch TheWrap’s full interview with Dakota Johnson in the video above.