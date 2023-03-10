“Scream VI” — the sixth installment in the horror franchise that began back all the way back in 1996 — reunites past survivors of the murderous Ghostface and many newcomers.

You know what they say: the bigger the cast, the higher the body count!

While Neve Campbell won’t appear in “Scream 6” after a salary dispute, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Jenna Ortega and other fan favorites are back, but will they survive?

Read on to find out where you can watch all the murderous mayhem.

When Does “Scream VI” Come Out?

“Scream VI” opens Friday, March 10, 2023.

Is “Scream VI” Streaming or In Theaters?

“Scream VI” is playing exclusively in theaters. Check your local listings for showtimes and tickets.

However, as a Paramount Pictures film, it will eventually be streaming on Paramount+. There’s no “Scream VI” streaming release date yet, but Paramount+ debut dates vary. “Smile” was on the streamer in less than two months, while “Babylon” hit Paramount+ after two months.

What is “Scream VI” About?

Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. However, you can’t keep a good serial murderer down …

Melissa Barrera, who reprises the role of Sam Carpenter, says this Ghostface is “the most ruthless” ever.

Who Is in the “Scream VI” Cast?

In “Scream VI,” Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin), Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed) and Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

Learn more about the new and return characters here.

What is “Scream VI” Rated and What Do Reviews Say?

“Scream VI” is rated R for “strong bloody violence, language throughout, and some sexual references.”

In his review for TheWrap, William Bibbiani says while “Scream VI” offers “exciting new set pieces, amusing self-aware comedy and lots of delightful characters … it doesn’t have a lot to say.”

Still, “Scream VI” is getting positive reviews, with a 77% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch the Trailer

Scr

Are Previous “Scream” Movies Streaming?

All the previous “Scream” movies — “Scream,” “Scream 2,” “Scream 3,” “Scream 4” and “Scream” are available to stream on Paramount+.

“Scream: The TV Series” is available to stream on Netflix.