He’s back! Ghostface returns for “Scream VI” in New York City, a first for the slasher franchise, and judging by fans who saw it in advance screenings or previews, it’s not to be missed.
“I don’t know how they do it but the Scream team did it again,” one excited Twitter user wrote. “Scream VI is maybe the most twisty turny installment yet with great tension, gross kills and another smart, timely hook. Kept me guessing in every scene. Great use of NYC too. How is this franchise still this good?”
They aren’t the only one who gives it a giant thumbs up. Take Lauren Bradshaw, who tweeted: “The #Scream franchise NEVER MISSES! Absolutely loved #Scream6. It’s the bloodiest film yet, w/ the fourth wall breaking, self-referential material we love.”
Here are a few more who think the latest “Scream” film is to die for.
“Scream VI” is iconically changing its slasher setting from Woodsboro to the Big Apple as our heroes try starting over in New York City not knowing there’s a new Ghostface in Manhattan ready to take them down.
Franchise veterans Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) are all returning.
It will be the first of the “Scream” feature to be released in 3D. Paramount and Spyglass Media Group said fans will be allowed to see “Scream 6” early on Thursday, March 9, at 5 p.m. in 3D at screenings across the country. Then it will be available in 3D when it rolls out on its release date March 10.