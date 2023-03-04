He’s back! Ghostface returns for “Scream VI” in New York City, a first for the slasher franchise, and judging by fans who saw it in advance screenings or previews, it’s not to be missed.

“I don’t know how they do it but the Scream team did it again,” one excited Twitter user wrote. “Scream VI is maybe the most twisty turny installment yet with great tension, gross kills and another smart, timely hook. Kept me guessing in every scene. Great use of NYC too. How is this franchise still this good?”

They aren’t the only one who gives it a giant thumbs up. Take Lauren Bradshaw, who tweeted: “The #Scream franchise NEVER MISSES! Absolutely loved #Scream6. It’s the bloodiest film yet, w/ the fourth wall breaking, self-referential material we love.”

Here are a few more who think the latest “Scream” film is to die for.

So much more I would 🖤 to say (but won’t). #Scream6 is absolutely a fantastic entry in the series tho & really nails what we 🖤 about horror storytelling traditions (& sometimes, totally turns them on their heads). I have *very* minor quibbles but overall, I had a BLAST. #Scream pic.twitter.com/FbOeX4Hg1M — Heatherface Wixson (@MMEFXBook VOL 2 – out 10/26!) (@thehorrorchick) March 4, 2023

Feeling very lucky to be a diehard #Scream fan. #ScreamVI is fantastic. So thankful this franchise fell into Radio Silence’s hands because they continue to crush it. Yes, the Ghostface attacks/killings are especially vicious – a few might be franchise highs in terms of tension. pic.twitter.com/f2RuYuq5OD — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 4, 2023

Some more #ScreamVI thoughts now that I’ve marinated in the movie over night. This is maybe the scariest Ghostface has felt since the original Scream. The kills are scarier, more surprising and more brutal than ever before and Ghostface is back to feeling almost inhuman. — Juan Ayala 🇺🇸🇸🇻🏳️‍🌈 (@ijuanayala) March 4, 2023

#Scream6 was a very solid movie. There's at least 3 twists in the movie that you don't see coming and the film is decently clever in hiding it. — 3BlackGuysWhoAreGeeks (@3BlackGeeks) March 4, 2023

If you loved Scream 5, you will love #ScreamVI, if you didn’t, I don’t think you will like this one. Personally, I have mixed feelings on it. I love Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega but the storylines go too off the rails for me. I dug the opening scene and some of the bloody… https://t.co/XKW1XVJLzF pic.twitter.com/DW9llXRYRb — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) March 4, 2023

The marketing for Scream 6 is really truly out of the park, like it seems like they're spending a lot of money on it!



Really makes you wonder why they refused to pay Neve Campbell since they apparently had all this cash on tap https://t.co/O6tf4Eklni — Pumpkin Prolapse (@OerbaDiaErin) March 4, 2023

“Scream VI” is iconically changing its slasher setting from Woodsboro to the Big Apple as our heroes try starting over in New York City not knowing there’s a new Ghostface in Manhattan ready to take them down.

Franchise veterans Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) are all returning.

It will be the first of the “Scream” feature to be released in 3D. Paramount and Spyglass Media Group said fans will be allowed to see “Scream 6” early on Thursday, March 9, at 5 p.m. in 3D at screenings across the country. Then it will be available in 3D when it rolls out on its release date March 10.