“Scream VI” marks a couple of firsts for the iconic slasher franchise. For one, it’s the first to take place in New York City, moving the horror action outside of California and letting Ghostface roam free on the streets of NYC. But for another, it will be the first “Scream” movie to be released in 3D. Call it the “Avatar” effect? Or, “Avatar: The Way of Water” effect?

“’Scream’ fans are among the most loyal and passionate out there, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring them this latest terrifying chapter like never before, in a visceral 3D format,” Paramount Pictures President of Domestic Distribution Chris Aronson said in a statement. “In this iteration, the ‘Scream’ universe moves beyond Woodsboro and into New York City, and the Big Apple called for even bigger scares, surprises, and frightening turns. We can’t wait for fans to see what Ghostface has in store for them this time.”

Paramount and Spyglass Media Group are allowing fans to see “Scream 6” early on Thursday, March 9th at 5 p.m. local time in 3D at screenings across the country. The film will then be widely available to see in 3D when it opens everywhere on March 10th.

Ticketholders at this early “Scream VI” screening will also see special content curated for this event, plus will receive a limited-edition collector’s print designed by UK artist Doaly, to be given away at their local theatre on the date of the event (while supplies last, of course).

You can see if these “Scream 6” 3D screenings are happening in your area right here.

The latest sequel comes on the heels of the successful 2021 legacy sequel “Scream” from the filmmaking team of Radio Silence. They return to helm “Scream VI” (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett are the directors), and Paramount and Spyglass will be showcasing the film during the Super Bowl on Sunday with a NYC-themed spot that you can watch online right now in the player above.

Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin), Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed) and Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.