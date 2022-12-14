‘Scream VI’ Trailer: Ghostface Leaves Woodsboro to Stab Up the NYC Subway (Video)

New York City: center of the universe — and so bustling that no one can hear you scream.

The first teaser trailer for “Scream VI” dropped Wednesday, and it shows our heroes from the last installment turning a new page and leaving Woodsboro behind for the Big Apple. Unfortunately, it looks like there’s a new Ghostface in town who’s ready to hunt them down in their new city.

Per an official release for the film: “Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.”

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, “Scream VI” is based on the characters first created by Kevin Williamson. It’s produced by William Sherak, Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein with Williamson, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Chad Villella, Courteney Cox, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad and Marianne Maddalena attached as executive producers.

“Scream VI” hits theaters March 10, 2023.

Watch the teaser trailer in the video above, and check out the first look movie poster below.