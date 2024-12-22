Where to Watch ‘The Brutalist’: Is the Adrien Brody Epic Streaming?

“The Brutalist” tells the story of Holocaust survivor and Hungarian-born Jewish architect, László Tóth, played by Adrien Brody. The movie, which is directed by Brady Corbet and produced by Corbet and Mona Fastvold, is not based on a true story.

“The Brutalist” was shot in 35mm and scanned at a resolution equivalent to 70mm (and exhibited in 70mm) — and clocks in at over three hours long, an enormous feat.

In TheWrap’s positive review out of Venice, critic Ben Croll wrote, “Taken as a whole, ‘The Brutalist’ both mourns and celebrates American ambition – the ambitions of an immigrant class trying for a new life with no guarantee of success, and the ambitions of a filmmaker filling a canvas with a lifetime of obsessions.”

The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival this year, where Corbet won the Silver Lion. It was also shown at the Toronto International Film Festival and the New York Film Festival.

The film, which debuted in theaters Dec. 20, also stars Guy Pearce, Felicity Jones, Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach de Bankolé and Alessandro Nivola.

“The Brutalist” is produced by Trevor Matthews and Nick Gordon for Brookstreet U.K. alongside Brian Young and Kaplan Morrison’s Andrew Morrison. Also producing are Andrew Lauren for Andrew Lauren Productions and D.J. Gugenheim. Brookstreet U.K. is financing with Lip Sync Productions, Richmond Pictures, Meyohas Studio, Carte Blanche, Pierce Capital Entertainment and senior lender Cofiloisirs.

CAA Media Finance brokered the deal. Protagonist Pictures negotiated and sold international rights to Focus Features.

Is “The Brutalist” on streaming?

The Brutalist is currently only in theaters. The film will eventually be available for streaming on Max, thanks to A24’s deal with Warner Brothers, who owns the platform.

The release date on Max has not yet been made public, but the film could premiere on the platform in the spring.