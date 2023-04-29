The 2023 White House Correspondents Dinner kicks off Saturday, April 29 and there are multiple ways to watch the event from the comfort of your own home. “The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. will headline the event, and President Biden is expected to attend and make remarks.

Other attendees include First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

The White House Correspondents Dinner begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and you’ll be able to watch it live on C-SPAN and in the livestream embed below. Coverage is also planned for CNN and MSNBC, so you can tune into those channels as well.

Live C-SPAN coverage begins online and on the C-SPAN app at 6 p.m. ET with guest arrivals.

As for the tone of the event, Roy Wood Jr. told TheWrap he takes seriously the contribution of the media.

“To me, that’s more important than the jokes, to take the opportunity to recognize the contribution of the media,” he said in an interview. “So I think in that regard, it’s a real honor. You don’t want to be the person that messes it up. You know, these are the people who decide what the news is and what it isn’t. That isn’t easy, and I have nothing but high praise for journalists in general.”

That said, Wood Jr. told TheWrap that no jokes or subjects are “off limits,” summing up his outlook thusly: “I don’t really think of this whole thing as some sort of big roast. I think it’s an accountability session.”

Watch the 2023 White House Correspondents Dinner in the livestream below.