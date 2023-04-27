It’s a good bet that comedian Roy Wood Jr. will be funny Saturday night when he hosts the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

But Wood is feeling pretty serious about the role of the media in American politics.

“To me, that’s more important than the jokes, to take the opportunity to recognize the contribution of the media,” said Wood, a correspondent with “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central since 2015. “So I think in that regard, it’s a real honor. You don’t want to be the person that messes it up.”

Wood knows a bit about the matter, having majored in journalism at Florida A&M University and working more than 10 years in radio news, following in the footsteps of his radio journalist father.

“You know, these are the people who decide what the news is and what it isn’t,” he said. “That isn’t easy, and I have nothing but high praise for journalists in general.”

But he isn’t nervous about meeting Biden, since he already met him last year while covering the NBA champion Golden State Warriors’ visit to the White House for The Daily Show.

“I met the president briefly then. It was brief, but very meaningful, very fruitful,” Wood said.

At least the president is attending this year. Donald Trump snubbed all four events during his presidential term. The last time a president had missed the dinner before that was Ronald Reagan in 1981— one month after he was shot in the chest by would-be assassin John Hinckley, Jr.

Wood said no jokes or subjects are “off limits.” He said he might have something to say about Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon, hosts from Fox News and CNN who were fired this week.

“I’m more likely to edit out a joke for time constraints than for sensitive subject matter. Everything is in play,” Wood said.

Wood joked that he hopes he doesn’t offend Fox News executives too much, since they might want to consider him as a guest host for Carlson’s time slot.

He also said he might shift from host to fan if he gets to meet NBC news anchor Lester Holt Saturday.

“He is a role model that I look up to and respect,” Wood said.

While the event is generally light-hearted, Wood said he also sees it as a vessel for public access to the president and other powerful figures, without filters.

“I don’t really think of this whole thing as some sort of big roast. I think it’s an accountability session,” he said. “I hope I hold up my end and do a good job Saturday night.”