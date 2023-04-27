The war between Ron DeSantis and Disney is headed to the courts, with Disney announcing on Wednesday that they are suing the Florida governor for politically motivated “retaliation” — and Jimmy Fallon has a pretty good guess of which lawyer will be representing Disney in court.

In the complaint filed this week, Disney cited a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” from DeSantis, as a result of the company’s response to the governor’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill last year. According to the complaint, the “targeted campaign of government retaliation – orchestrated at every level by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney’s protected speech – now threatens Disney’s business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region and violates its constitutional rights.”

During Wednesday night’s monologue on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon read an additional statement from “the head of Disney’s legal team”: Donald Duck.

“We will not give in to this outrageous government overreach,” the duck’s signature angry voice squawked.

But just because Donald Duck is apparently the head of Disney’s legal team doesn’t mean he’ll be the one in the courtroom. No, according to Fallon, that honor will fall to an actual lawyer — one that fans met last year.

“DeSantis will be represented by the Florida attorney general, while Disney will be represented by She-Hulk, attorney at law,” Fallon joked.

Now, for those who don’t keep up with all of Marvel’s shows or characters, this is at least plausible. She-Hulk, who’s actually named Jennifer Walters, is indeed a lawyer who handles high profile cases. She was played by Tatiana Maslany in the Disney+ plus series, and is the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.