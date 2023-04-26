Fallon Questions Biden’s Poor Reelection Polling: ‘None of You Wanted Avatar 2 Either, But Look How That Turned Out’ (Video)

The talk of “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday was President Joe Biden’s morning announcement that he’d seek reelection to serve a second term in 2024. And while everything from his age to his polling numbers have been the butt of many a joke, Fallon decided to draw his audience’s attention to one litmus test: “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

“President Biden officially launched his 2024 reelection campaign,” Fallon said at the top of his monologue to decidedly muted applause. “And according to polls, most Democrats don’t want Biden to run again.”

At that, one lone clapper humorously rang out from the studio audience.

And while the polling isn’t necessarily something to shrug off — CNN is among those reporting he has just a third of Americans saying he deserves reelection — Fallon joked that Biden had a perfectly good argument for why it shouldn’t be concerning as he heads into his campaign.

“Biden said today, ‘None of you wanted “Avatar 2” either, but look how that turned out — it’s pretty good!'” Fallon said.

Of course, the NBC late night host also got a few digs in about the president’s age — he’ll be 82 if and when he’s reelected in 2024.

“Biden will be the oldest person ever to run for president,” Fallon said of the campaign launch. “So in two years he’ll either be leader of the free world or greeter at Walmart. Either way, we’ll find out.”

Leaning into the old-timer bit, Fallon also teased Biden for his habit of rambling on the microphone, as has been well documented in his time in office.

“Biden’s campaign slogan is ‘finish the job.’ Finish the job — America said they’d be happy if he could just finish his story.”

Fallon then wrapped up his Biden bit by airing a fake, heavily edited “interview” with the president that had him addressing the concerns over his age.

Watch Fallon’s full “Tonight Show” monologue in the video above.