‘The View': Alyssa Farah Griffin Says She ‘Would Write Someone In’ If It Comes Down to Biden and Trump in 2024 (Video)

If the 2024 presidential election once again comes down to President Joe Biden and twice-impeached-once-indicted former president Donald Trump, “The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin won’t be voting for either of them. On Wednesday morning’s episode of “The View,” the host admitted that she’d likely write someone in.

Her statement came as the women at the table discussed Biden’s announcement on Tuesday morning that he is officially running for reelection in 2024, in hopes to “finish the job” he started in 2020. In announcing his campaign, Biden ran a new ad, calling out Republican handling of issues like LGBTQ rights, women’s rights, and more.

For Farah Griffin, that ad “signals to me that Joe Biden is chomping at the bit to run against Trump or Ron DeSantis,” because of the specific issues Biden’s team chose to target.

“He’s rightfully saying, you know, ‘Oh, they’re going to target LGBTQ individuals, they’re going to go after abortion rights,'” she said. “The ad is written for those races. I would pose to the GOP, are you tired of losing? Because if Chris Sununu, for example — I know I hype him a lot — but if a moderate, middle-of-the-road person who wants to run on the economy, on inflation, on border security got in, none of those attacks apply. He’s not targeting them.”

At that, host Joy Behar chimed in, arguing “he can’t win the primary.” Then, she asked Alyssa point blank who she would vote for between Trump and Biden, considering Farah Griffin is a Republican who used to work for Trump, but has been vocally outspoken against him since resigning.

“I’ll never vote for Trump again, I’ve been clear on that,” Farah Griffin said. “I would tend to write in. I don’t think I should have to change my Republican values because two parties are putting up options that I don’t like.”

You can watch the full moment from “The View” in the video above.