It’s been more than a day since Tucker Carlson was abruptly fired from Fox News for reasons that still haven’t been made public. But on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the ABC host demonstrated there’s still some more jokes to wring out of the whole mess.

For instance, Kimmel brought up one of the more amusing details to come out of the case — that one Fox employee celebrated Carlson’s firing by claiming that “it’s a great day for the real journalists who work hard every day to deliver the news at Fox.”

“I’d like to see some evidence first,” Kimmel joked.

“We’re getting more details about Tucker Carlson’s ouster from Fox News. Tucker was reportedly blindsided by this. He has no idea why he got fired,” Kimmel said as he got into the topic. “Although I have some ideas. I have like about 778 million ideas as to why. But what I do know is that there were many satisfying headlines.”

Kimmel then showed his favorite, via Rolling Stone: “Fox News Staffers Celebrate Tucker Carlson’s Departure – Pure Joy.”

Kimmel then quoted from the article: “Fox News and Tucker Carlson have parted ways. The rest of the network seems thrilled. ‘Pure joy,’ one Fox reporter told Rolling Stone of their reaction to the split. ‘No one is untouchable. It’s a great day for America, and for the real journalists who work hard every day to deliver the news at Fox.'”

“Well, let’s not go overboard with it,” Kimmel said in response to that claim. “I’d like to see some evidence first, that these real journalists exist at Fox. Firing Tucker doesn’t make Fox News a real news outlet any more than firing Jared made Subway a real subway. OK?”

Kimmel then got into the fact that Russian propaganda outlet RT basically offered Carlson a job, and that soon after, “the top propagandist on Russian state TV said, ‘We’ll happily offer you a job if you wish to carry on as a presenter and host! You are always welcome in Russia and Moscow, we wish you the best of luck.’ That’s the thing about a situation like this. You really find out who your friends are.”

You can watch the entire monologue at the top of the page now.