Fired Fox News producer Abby Grossberg says Tucker Carlson was hell-bent on finding video evidence of an FBI agent in the crowd of the Jan. 6 riots in order to spin a conspiracy theory he could feature on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Grossberg, who is suing Fox News for alleged discrimination, appeared Tuesday on MSNBC, opening up about her time as a talent booker on the show.

“I found it difficult to cover the kind of stories that they wanted me to cover,” Grossberg said. “I wasn’t expecting it. Maybe I should’ve. That’s what some people say.

“For example, right toward the end of my time there, when the January 6 tapes were coming out, Tucker was very set on finding an FBI person who was implanted in the crowd and spinning this conspiracy that they were ultimately the ones responsible for the Capitol attack, not Fox News, as they’re about to go into the Dominion trial, that it was really the FBI that set up this thing, not Fox, telling people that the election is rigged and the voting machines did it,” Grossberg said.

“When I went back to them, and said, ‘Look, there’s no conspiracy theory here. I called this attorney that’s representing one of the Proud Boys’ and he flat-out told me, on two occasions, ‘there is no conspiracy. Get away from this stuff. This is dangerous. Tell Tucker to stop. I’ll come on your show and represent and my client. But I absolutely will walk off if he asks me this.’ And the response was, ‘Well, find somebody else, Tucker is really intent on this.’

Grossberg, who filed a lawsuit against the company, accusing the company of forcing her to provide a misleading testimony in their defamation legal battle with Dominion Voting Systems. In addition, she claims in her suit that company exhibited sexist and antisemitic behavior, specifically while she worked on Carlson’s show.

“That wore my mental health too because by that time, I’d really begun to connect the dots that the programming that we were putting on the air every night was not just generating business, but also generating hatred in the audience,” Grossebrg said. “After Jan. 6 I had this wake up moment that ‘this is hurting people. People are getting angry and people are acting out on that anger and this is not okay and I don’t want to be part of that.’”

