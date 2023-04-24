Tucker Carlson has “no clue” why he was fired Monday from his top-rated Fox News show, an individual with knowledge of the matter told TheWrap exclusively. But the individual suggested it may not have much to do with the lawsuit filed by his former booking producer, Abby Grossberg.

“She was only in our office for several months. If [Carlson and Grossberg] spoke by phone I don’t remember it,” the individual said. “I’d be shocked if it was anything newsworthy.”

“I have no clue why they canceled the show,” the individual added.

Carlson was abruptly fired Monday morning for reasons that have not been made public. According to The Los Angeles Times, it was somehow related to the ongoing lawsuit filed by former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg, who worked for several years on Maria Bartiromo’s show before moving over to “Tucker Carlson Tonight” in 2022.

In Grossberg’s lawsuit, which she filed last month, she accuses Fox News of forcing her to provide a misleading testimony in the defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems. She also said she had personally witnessed sexist and antisemitic behavior from her Fox News co-workers, specifically while working on Carlson’s show.

In addition, Grossberg said she witnessed crude jokes about Maria Bartiromo’s sex life after moving over from Bartiromo’s show. According to The Los Angeles Times, Grossberg’s claims in the suit are the reason Fox News decided to fire Carlson, a decision made personally by Rupert Murdoch.

In a statement to TheWrap, a Fox News spokesperson responded to Grossberg’s allegations with the following: “FOX News engaged an independent outside counsel to immediately investigate the concerns raised by Ms. Grossberg, which were made following a critical performance review. Her allegations in connection with the Dominion case are baseless and we will continue to vigorously defend Fox against her unmeritorious legal claims which are riddled with false allegations against the network and our employees.”

Fox News gave a shorter, separate statement Monday to announce Carlson’s dismissal: “Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Carlson’s last program aired on Friday, and “Fox News Tonight” will go on at 8 p.m. ET beginning Monday “as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named.”