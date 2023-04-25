Joe Biden Gavin Newsom president

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks as U.S. President Joe Biden looks on after a helicopter tour of the Caldor Fire, at Mather Airport on Sept. 13, 2021 in Mather, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Gavin Newsom Shelves Own Presidential Ambitions, Endorses Joe Biden Reelection Run | Exclusive

by | April 25, 2023 @ 11:45 AM

The Hollywood favorite was planning to run for president if the current POTUS didn’t, insiders told TheWrap

You’re reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

California Governor Gavin Newsom officially endorsed President Joe Biden’s reelection bid on Tuesday. And an individual close to Newsom told TheWrap the governor is shelving his own presidential ambitions for a 2024 run as a result.

Become a member to read more.

Tina Daunt

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
A collaboration between the Weeknd and Drake wasn't real — but AI brought it to life.

From Fake Drake to a Fan Frenzy: AI Can Help – Not Hurt – the Music Business | PRO Insight
Bob Chapek John Fithian

Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek ‘Was Not Our Friend,’ Says National Association of Theatre Owners Chief
Joe Biden State of the Union Speech 2023

Biden Launches Reelection Bid: ‘This Is Not a Time to Be Complacent’ (Video)
John Fithian, NATO President & CEO, at CinemaCon 2022

Outgoing National Association of Theatre Owners CEO Says ‘Everyone Gets It… Except for Netflix’
Alexander Dreymon plays "Uhtred" in "The Last Kingdom" series, including its final feature-length installment, "Seven Kings Must Die."

Netflix’s ‘Seven Kings’ Battles to the Top of the Streaming Rankings | Charts
Jeff Shell

Fired NBCU Chief Jeff Shell’s ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ May Have Cost Him $25 Million
"The Witcher: Blood Origin" extends a popular Netflix franchise.

Netflix Originals Are Falling Behind the Competition in Audience Demand | Charts
CinemaCon has become more than a pep rally for the theater industry's survival

CinemaCon: Paramount, Warner and Disney Are Placing Big Bets in Las Vegas