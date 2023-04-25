Biden Launches Reelection Bid: ‘This Is Not a Time to Be Complacent’ (Video)

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday he’s seeking a second term in the White House, kicking Hollywood into action on helping fund his reelection bid for 2024 — and potentially setting in motion a rematch with Republican hopeful Donald Trump.

In a video, Biden warned that “this is not a time to be complacent” and emphasized that “personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans.” The three-minute spot also called out “MAGA extremists” who are “lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms.”

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we were in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are,” Biden said in his video announcement. “The question we’re facing is whether in the years ahead, we have more freedom or less freedom — more rights or fewer.”

Watch the video via Biden’s official Twitter account below.

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

More to come…