Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan in "Ms. Marvel." Both the actor and the character she plays were raised in the Muslim faith.

Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan in "Ms. Marvel." Both the actor and the character she plays were raised in the Muslim faith.

Trump’s Travel Ban Kicked Off a Wave of Muslim Stories on TV

by | April 21, 2023 @ 2:48 PM

The former president’s discriminatory policy might be a surprising catalyst, but from “Mo” to “Ms. Marvel,” writers and directors dedicated to telling their own stories are changing how Hollywood depicts those born into the faith

You can thank former President Donald Trump for the remarkable rise in TV shows featuring Muslim protagonists – including Hulu’s “Ramy,” Netflix’s “Mo” and Disney+’s “Ms. Marvel,” among others.

Trump’s 2017 executive order banning travel from certain Muslim-majority countries not only fueled the rise of such shows but “led to an unprecedented expansion in [Muslim] representations,” said Evelyn Alsultany, a professor of American Studies and Ethnicity at USC’s Dornsife College and expert on the history of Muslim and Arab representation in the U.S. media. 

Become a member to read more.

Brenda Gazzar

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
A robot trying to capture money

How AI Chat Will Make Money (Outside of Ads) | PRO Insight
"Breaking Bad" is a hit for Netflix, but the streamer doesn't own it.

Netflix Remains Dependent on Licensed Shows Like ‘Breaking Bad’ | Charts
Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds was one of the most controversial characters on Netflix's "Love Is Blind."

More ‘Love Is Blind’ Drama: ‘Mental Health’ Concerns Kept Key Cast Member From Reunion (Exclusive)
BuzzFeed News Union says CEO Jonah Peretti has failed to face reporters in light of announced job cuts.

RIP BuzzFeed News – What Was It All About? 
Paul Lee, wiip CEO

Paul Lee, CEO of ‘Mare of Easttown’ Producer Wiip: ‘Our Special Sauce Is That We Can Break the Rules’
Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man and Venom Are Swinging Onto Disney+
"Seven Kings Must Die" wraps up the "Last Kingdom" franchise.

‘Seven Kings Must Die’ Pushes Netflix Ahead of Peacock and ‘Cocaine Bear’ | Chart

Streaming May Not Be Commercial-Free Much Longer | Analysis