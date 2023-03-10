We might be used to seeing her mostly on “The View” these days, but former Trump White House administrator and Republican political pundit Alyssa Farah Griffin swung into “CNN This Morning” to speak with Don Lemon about the Thursday report from the New York Times indicating an indictment of the former president in his Stormy Daniels case is forthcoming.

Farah Griffin, who was once a special assistant to Donald Trump and press secretary to former vice president Mike Pence, said that were they to come down, she envisions such charges “might help” his 2024 presidential run, adding that “something like this is hardly going to be Trump’s undoing.”

“Can we talk about this possible indictment? Look, [it’s] not a slam dunk — everyone is like, ‘Is it coming? Is it coming?’ We don’t know for sure, but that’s what they said: The winds are heading that way,” Lemon said in his set-up. “What’s your response?”

Farah Griffin clarified that she’s “not a lawyer,” but maintained that “this is probably the case that Trump is least afraid of.”

In its report, the Times noted that Trump was recently told by his attorneys that he can testify before a grand jury in New York City next week as part of an investigation into hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Usually, such an invitation precedes the closing of an investigation and charges getting made.

“This is one that Trump world is prepared to hit back if it goes the way that we’re anticipating to say, ‘This is the liberals still trying to undo the 2016 election; this is seven years ago; this is a weak campaign finance case.’ So I don’t know that I think this is some kind of a slam dunk,” Farah Griffin said. “My other caution is this: Trump’s usually emboldened when it looks like he’s under attack. As we saw after the Mar-a-Lago raid, even really mainstream Republicans – the Dan Crenshaws, the Marco Rubio – kinda rallied around Trump saying, ‘This is unprecedented, this is an overstep of justice.’ I anticipate you may see this.”

Lemon then raised the notion that some believe Trump wasn’t going to run until the raid on Mar-a-Lago. “They said, ‘He wasn’t going to run until that raid happened and then this sort of emboldened him, like, I’m gonna definitely do it.'”

“And it emboldens his base,” Farah Griffin continued, “because he positions himself: ‘I am your retribution, I am taking these spears and arrows for you.’ I think it honestly might help him. Doesn’t mean justice shouldn’t be served, but something like this is hardly going to be Trump’s undoing.”

