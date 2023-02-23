Don Lemon

CNN

‘CNN This Morning’ Sees Double-Digit Ratings Bump With Don Lemon’s Post-Controversy Return

by | February 23, 2023 @ 5:11 PM

The a.m. news show’s total viewership saw an 18.2% uptick following the co-anchor’s sexist remarks about Nikki Haley’s age

Almost a week after CNN’s Don Lemon made waves with a controversial on-air comment regarding Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley’s age, “CNN This Morning” saw a double digit rating increase for the co-anchor’s return to the show Wednesday after a brief hiatus, according to official live plus same-day Nielsen data.

As viewers tuned in to watch Lemon return to the show with the possibility of addressing the controversy live, Wednesday’s total viewership saw an 18.2% uptick with 383,700 total viewers and a 11.2% increase in the cable key demographic among adults 25-54 with 75,300 viewers in the demo on average during the 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. time slot as compared to last Wednesday’s broadcast prior to the controversy, which drew in 324,700 total viewers and 67,300 viewers in the demo.

Loree Seitz

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

