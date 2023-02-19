Don Lemon ‘Gutted’ by His Sexist On-Air Comment, Takes Monday Off

Don Lemon, “gutted” by his on-air comments last week in which he said Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was “past her prime” and that women are “considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s,” is taking Monday off while the controversy continues to swirl at CNN, TheWrap has learned.

According to an individual with knowledge, the “This Morning” anchor feels that his comments were out of character and that he “let women down.”

Sara Sidner will fill in for Lemon, joining co-anchor Poppy Harlow in-studio with Kaitlan Collins reporting from Poland.

Lemon was absent from “This Morning” this past Friday after taking a scheduled day off and chose to extend his vacation time through the Presidents Day holiday, the insider tells TheWrap, adding that paparazzi have been following him while vacationing in Miami.

This past Thursday, while discussing the former South Carolina governor’s speech announcing her 2024 presidential campaign and her promise to push for “mental competency tests” for politicians over the age of 75, Lemon suggested that the 51-year-old Haley was “past her prime” and that women are “considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

During an editorial meeting call the following morning, CNN CEO Chris Licht called Lemon’s remarks “upsetting, unacceptable, and unfair to his co-hosts, and ultimately a huge distraction to the great work of this organization.”

In the same call, Lemon apologized to CNN staffers for his remarks and also posted an apology on social media.

“The reference I made to a woman’s ‘prime’ this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it,” he tweeted. “A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally,” he added. “I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.”

His apology, however, has fallen on many deaf ears and the furor continued over the weekend. “Apologies are good for your ratings, but the fact that this thought even crossed your mind tells us a lot about you,” one person wrote on social media.

According to an insider, there are “ongoing conversations about Don’s future,” adding that he is “a constant distraction.”

Sharon Waxman contributed to this report.