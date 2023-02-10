‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade

by and | February 10, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

And the Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins-hosted show has the second lowest total viewership versus every version of predecessor, ”New Day“

“CNN This Morning” is the network’s lowest-rated morning show iteration in nearly a decade.

Since its Nov. 1, 2022 launch, “CNN This Morning” — hosted by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins — has drawn in the lowest viewership among adults 25-54, the key demographic for cable news, and the second-lowest total viewership among each iteration of the network’s morning programming since “New Day” was launched in June 2013, according to Nielsen data.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Joseph Kapsch

