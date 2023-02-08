Fox News

State of the Union Ratings: Fox News Coverage Sweeps Across Cable Networks

ABC News dominated the broadcast networks with 4.4 million total viewers

Fox News Channel dominated coverage for Tuesday’s State of the Union address as the most watched cable news channel. In broadcast, ABC News took the win.

Led by anchors Martha Maccallum and Bret Baier, Fox News Channel drew in 4.7 million total viewers and 846,000 in the key cable demo among adults 25-54 during the 9:00-10:30 p.m. coverage of President Joe Biden’s address, according to Nielsen data.

