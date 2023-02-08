Aleksandar Letic/Ark TV Holdings, Inc./SYFY

‘The Ark’ Becomes Syfy’s Most Watched Premiere Since ‘Resident Alien’ (Exclusive)

by | February 8, 2023 @ 10:00 AM

The Feb. 1 debut also marked the network’s best premiere among adults 18-49 since ”Chucky“

“The Ark” has become Syfy’s most watched premiere in two years since “Resident Alien,” TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The sci-fi series, which premiered Feb. 1, drew in 1 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Live + 3 delayed viewing data, marking the network’s best premiere among adults 18-49 since “Chucky’s” fall 2021 debut.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

