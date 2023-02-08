The Feb. 1 debut also marked the network’s best premiere among adults 18-49 since ”Chucky“

The sci-fi series, which premiered Feb. 1, drew in 1 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Live + 3 delayed viewing data, marking the network’s best premiere among adults 18-49 since “Chucky’s” fall 2021 debut.

“The Ark” has become Syfy’s most watched premiere in two years since “Resident Alien,” TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

Starring Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams, “The Ark” takes audiences into a dystopian future as it follows a spacecraft known as Ark One, which was assigned to an inaugural mission of planetary colonization. Despite its plans to save the human race, Ark One is slingshotted into a catastrophe that leads to compromises their mission and an irreparable loss of life — factors the remaining crew must overcome to ensure their survival.

“Independence Day’s” Dean Devlin and “Stargate SG-1’s” Jonathan Glassner serve as co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Balkanic Media’s Jonathan English and Steve Lee produce the Syfy series.

“The Ark” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on SYFY and is available to stream next day on Peacock.

The network recently renewed “Chucky,” which centers on the prolific and terrifying doll Chucky,” and “Reginald the Vampire,” which follows an unassuming man’s blood-sucking transformation, for Season 3 and 2, respectively.

“Chucky” became a top 10 cable drama in 2022 in the 18-49 demographic in live plus seven-day ratings while “Reginald the Vampire” was cable’s No. 2 drama in the 10 p.m. Wednesday timeslot in 18-49, according to Nielsen data.

You are reading a WrapPRO exclusive article that has been made available (for free) today. If you would like to have access to all of our member-only stories and virtual events, please CLICK HERE to receive 7 free days of WrapPRO –> The Essential Source for Entertainment Insiders.